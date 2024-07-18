PEAK CONSTRUCTION CELEBRATES ERIC MAYER'S ACHIEVEMENT OF NARI CERTIFICATION
A renowned leader in home construction within the Hudson Valley area proudly announces that Eric Mayer earned the respectable (CRPM) credential from the (NARI).FISHKILL, NY, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Mayer, a professional recognized for his exceptional skill and unwavering dedication to his craft, met the rigorous requirements necessary to be recognized as a NARI Certified Remodeling Project Manager (CRPM). This distinction is a testament to his extensive experience and in-depth knowledge in the home construction and remodeling industry. As a CRPM, Eric brings unparalleled expertise in project planning, communication, project cost management, quality assurance, risk management, and recordkeeping, ensuring that each project is completed on time and with increased profitability.
This certification is a major achievement for Eric Mayer, highlighting his dedication to excellence and adherence to NARI's highest standards of ethics and professional conduct. Earning this certification places Eric among the top professionals in the industry, showcasing his expertise that clients can confidently rely on for their remodeling projects.
Eric is thrilled about this achievement and shared, "Earning the CRPM certification isn't just a personal milestone—it's a commitment to my clients that their vision will be realized with the utmost quality and professionalism."
About Peak Construction: Peak Construction, an award-winning general contractor, has served the Hudson Valley, NY, community since 1994, providing top-quality home remodeling services, luxury home builders, and commercial projects that transform living spaces into dream homes. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Peak Construction is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project, from initial design to final touches. Peak Construction's commitment to customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship has established it as a trusted name in the home remodeling industry. Find out more and visit www.peakconstruction.biz.
About NARI: The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, or NARI, provides residential remodelers with tools that enable them to perform at a higher level. NARI members adhere to core values and the Code of Ethics, which is a key differentiator between NARI member companies and non-members. NARI members' annual sales are nearly three times the industry average because of the knowledge, network, and support that they receive. In addition, NARI connects homeowners with its professional members, so consumers have a positive remodeling experience with a professional, qualified remodeler. To find out more, visit www.remodelingdoneright.com.
Fawn Bolton
Peak Construction
+1 845-764-8336
email us here