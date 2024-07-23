Investors Double Down on Compression Works' Hemorrhage Control Technology
North Texas Angel Network, First Avenue Ventures, Atlanta Tech Angels, and Rockies Venture Club have increased their positions.
In a challenging capital environment, having a company that continues to take risk off the table and hit their targets and milestones gives us comfort in increasing our position.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compression Works, Inc., www.compressionworks.com, maker of the life-saving abdominal aortic and junctional tourniquet (the AAJT), is pleased to report increased positions from existing investors in the company’s seed round.
The AAJT was initially designed to stop severe bleeding on the battlefield so that casualties could be stabilized and evacuated to awaiting surgical teams. The utilization of this device is now rapidly expanding into the first responder community, where bleeding is the #1 cause of death in ages 6 to 49 due to automobile accidents, blunt force trauma, penetrating trauma, and pelvic bleeding, which can be difficult to detect at the scene of an accident.
Additionally, Compression Works reports treatment success in new areas of traumatic cardiac arrest and non-compressible torso hemorrhage, which will dramatically increase the market application of this device.
Existing investors who have increased their investments include North Texas Angel Network, First Avenue Ventures, Atlanta Tech Angels, and Rockies Venture Club.
“We are excited at the growth trajectory and potential of Compression Works,” said Jeff Murphy, Executive Director at North Texas Angel Network. “The NTAN Team has seen the life-saving capabilities of the AAJT in the U.S. First Responder market and on the battlefields of Ukraine, where lives are being saved. NTAN is excited to support the scale-up and growth of Compression Works, and we want to continue to play a role in reducing preventable deaths by stopping bleeding at the point of injury,” said Murphy.
Mike Goodrich, Managing Director of First Avenue Ventures in Birmingham, AL, stated, “We are thrilled to participate again in this round in a significantly de-risked opportunity. Our confidence in management has only increased since our initial early position. In a challenging capital environment, having a company that continues to take risk off the table and hit their targets and milestones gives us comfort in increasing our position,” said Goodrich.
“Compression Works has a terrific group of active investors that are adding real value in helping us scale our operation around the world,” said Scott Dodson, President and CEO of the Company. “We are now commercial in over 23 countries outside of the U.S. and have started to realize multiple EMS agency conversions in the U.S. First Responder market," said Dodson. “As the delivery of whole blood to accident victims increases across the U.S., Compression Works is playing a vital role in the prevention of blood loss so that the tank can be refilled. We expect this trend to continue as at-the-scene treatment dramatically increases survivability for accident victims.”
The company anticipates closing this round, which is already oversubscribed and encourages interested accredited investors to contact Mr. Dodson, the CEO, at scott@compressionworks.com.
About Compression Works
Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers and military medical caregivers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps, and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The life-saving multi-use technology is used by the U.S. military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS, and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran-owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield. www.compressionworks.com HEMORRHAGE STOPS HERE!
