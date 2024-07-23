Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Announces Strategic Plans to Enhance Shareholder Value
Company Reduces Issued and Outstanding Shares by 5 Billion in Recent Initiative.
GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:GRLF)PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK: GRLF), an emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is excited to announce significant strategic plans aimed at enhancing shareholder value.
In line with the Company’s commitment to sustainability and growth, it is strategically reducing both authorized shares and issued and outstanding shares. This reduction is a decisive move to optimize the capital structure, increase investor confidence, and position the company for long-term success. This month alone, CEO Robert Mederos has already reduced shares by 5 billion, showcasing their commitment to creating value for our shareholders.
"At Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., our priority is to enhance shareholder value while advancing our mission of producing and distributing handmade premium cigars," said Robert Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "The recent reduction of 5 billion shares underscores our commitment to prudent financial management and sustainable growth, ensuring long-term value for our investors."
About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.
Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.
Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.
For more information, press only:
Phone number: (800) 303-6268
Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com
Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
ROBERTO MEDEROS
GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS,INC.
+ +1800-303-6268
email us here