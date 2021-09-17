Green Leaf Innovations Approve the Increase of its Capital Share Structure
GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS,INC. (OTCMKTS:GRLF)AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPink:GRLF) The company today announces that it has increased its capital share structure, the company has increased its common shares to 20,000,000,000 and has created a new preferred "B" share designation of 50,000,000 shares.
Robert Mederos CEO stated, "This increase in capital shares will bring a new growth to Green Leaf, we will now have the ability to acquire any on-going operations or talent to increase shareholder value." additionally Mr. Mederos stated, "Many new opportunities are on the horizon for Green Leaf, we are actively making the appropriate changes to create a new and profitable company."
ABOUT GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS
Green Leaf Innovations Inc. is an innovative and opportunistic provider of services and products to the high growth legal cannabis industry. The Company targets niches where it can be the leader while concentrating on generating revenues, profits and substantial returns to its shareholders.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press-release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
These risks include the substantial and increasing regulation and taxation of the global tobacco industry; various legal actions, proceedings and claims arising out of the global tobacco business and claimed health effects of tobacco that are pending or may be instituted against Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. or its subsidiaries; the substantial payment obligations and limitations on the advertising and marketing of tobacco, under various litigation settlement agreements; the continuing decline in volume in the domestic tobacco industry; competition from other tobacco manufacturers; the success of new product innovations and acquisitions; the effect of market conditions on the performance of pension assets and the return on corporate cash; and the ratings of Green Leaf Innovations’ securities. Due to these uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
ROBERTO MEDEROS
GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS,INC.
+ +1 305-791-5978
email us here