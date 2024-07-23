Hiland Dairy Introduces New Raspberry Lemonade
Consumers will soon find the delightful blend of tartness and sweetness on store shelves.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy introduces an exciting new product to its beverage lineup: Raspberry Lemonade. This latest addition promises a delightful blend of tartness and sweetness, perfectly suited for summer.
Hiland’s Raspberry Lemonade combines the vibrant flavors of ripe raspberries and zesty lemons, delivering a refreshing taste. With 15% real juice and natural coloring, this beverage offers a refreshing flavor experience. Available in convenient half-gallon packaging, it is ideal for individual enjoyment and sharing with family and friends.
“Hiland Dairy is dedicated to producing high-quality products that our customers can rely on,” said Hiland Dairy’s marketing manager, Sarah Carey. “Our Raspberry Lemonade exemplifies this commitment, providing a delicious drink option that stands out in the market. With every sip, consumers will experience the bliss of summer.”
Hiland Dairy’s Raspberry Lemonade is now available at retail locations where Hiland Dairy products are sold. The suggested retail price is $2.59. This new beverage is poised to become a favorite choice for those seeking a crisp and flavorful refreshment, capturing the essence of summer in every sip.
For more information about Hiland Dairy and its product offerings, please visit HilandDairy.com
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy, a leading farmer-owned company, is based in Springfield, Missouri. Recognized for its diverse and high-quality product line, Hiland Dairy offers milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, eggnog, and other dairy products. Additionally, Hiland Dairy has expanded its portfolio to include various beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
With a dedicated workforce of 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy ensures that its milk, produced just miles from its 18 dairy processing plants, reaches store shelves within 48 hours from farm to table. Discover more at Hiland Dairy Media Center: https://hilanddairy.com/company/media-center/
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
+1 402-558-0637
email us here