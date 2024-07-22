Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Opening in O’Brien County

DES MOINES, Iowa — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in O’Brien County on Wednesday, July 24 to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

O’Brien County

Sheldon City Hall (Community Services Center)

416 9th St.,

Sheldon, IA 51201

Opens on Wednesday, July 24: 1-6 p.m. then daily from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Montgomery, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury counties. 

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. They are open daily 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

 

Cherokee County 

Cherokee County Emergency Management

(Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.)

322 Lake St., Suite B

Cherokee, IA 51012

Clay County

Clay County Regional Events Center

Tower Gate Pavilion

800 W. 18th St.

Spencer, IA 51301

Emmet County

St. Patrick's Church - Gym

903 Central Ave.

Estherville, IA 51334

Lyon County

Forster Community Center

404 First Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

.

Sioux County

City Park Shelter House

1013 13th Ave.

Rock Valley, IA 51247

 

How to Apply with FEMA

  • Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
  • Download and use the FEMA app.
  • Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
  • Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.

