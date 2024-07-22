Disaster Recovery Center, Mobile Unit to Open in Angus, Aztec

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA will both open at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, to help New Mexicans affected by last month’s South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. A fixed-site DRC will open at Angus Church of the Nazarene in Angus in Lincoln County, while a mobile DRC will be available at the Aztec Fire Station in San Juan County. Both centers are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. Currently, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are on the ground in San Juan County and are providing registration assistance to residents prior to the opening of the mobile DRC. Residents and business owners in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties and the Mescalero Apache Reservation can visit either center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations will be available to meet with visitors.

The new DRC will be located at:

Lincoln County:

Angus Church of the Nazarene

103 Bonita Park Road

Angus, NM The new MDRC (through July 27 only)

will be located at: San Juan County

San Juan County Fire and Rescue

Aztec Fire Station

209 S. Oliver

Aztec, NM Other DRCs are open at:

New Mexicans can also gather information on resources such as SNAP, Medicaid, unemployment, insurance claim assistance, Disaster Case Management, vital records, mental health support and childcare assistance. No appointment is needed.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. Language services are also available at the center. You do not have to visit the center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

For more information and assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.