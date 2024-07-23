City Year and ClassGenius Partnership Will Drive Educational Equity and Access to Technology

City Year San Jose / Silicon Valley ClassGenuis

Collaboration demonstrates how AI reimagines learning for students with diverse needs, backgrounds, and skill levels

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley, an education nonprofit that recruits young adults for a year of service in local public schools, and ClassGenius, a leading AI-powered education technology platform committed to improving equity in education, today announced a strategic partnership to bring personalized and equitable education to underserved communities in Silicon Valley.

The ever-growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings an exciting opportunity to bridge the digital divide facing many students in the United States today. By leveraging AI, it is possible to easily and instantly create personalized skill-building assignments attuned to students’ specific interests, needs, skills, and learning styles.

“Imagine teaching gravity to 10-year-old Jack, who lives for basketball,” explains Dr. Katelijn Vleugels, CEO of ClassGenius. “With AI, we can put Jack into a fun situation with his idol, Steph Curry, where Jack challenges Steph to a basketball game, using the concept of gravity to make a slam dunk. When learning is interesting and relatable,” Dr. Vleugels continues, “students like Jack not only understand complex concepts better, but also enjoy the process.”

The partnership aims to leverage the transformative potential of AI to advance equity in education, particularly for socio-economically disadvantaged groups and systemically under-resourced schools.

“Students who receive support from City Year Corps Members are three times more likely than their peers to make one or more grade-level growths in reading and math. We aim to further amplify this impact by applying the power of AI and generative learning tools offered by ClassGenius,” said Luke Hostetter, Executive Director of City Year San Jose. “With the ClassGenius partnership, we'll give our AmeriCorps members an AI superpower to help them make an even bigger difference for these students, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

By combining their efforts, both organizations seek to accelerate their collective impact, close the achievement gap, and bring about meaningful change in the lives of students and communities in Silicon Valley.

"Our mission is to make sure every child has access to a quality education and to equip educators with the resources they need to be effective and efficient, and we are thrilled to partner with City Year to advance this mission," Katelijn Vleugels added. “When human passion and expertise combine with next-generation technology and robust funding, extraordinary things happen.”

ClassGenius is currently being integrated into City Year Silicon Valley programming for the 2024-25 school year, offering the customized AI tools and extended training to the AmeriCorps members who will facilitate small group instruction next year.

“City Year Silicon Valley is committed to being at the forefront of innovation by embracing AI and other bold new technologies," Hostetter said. “We will actively leverage this partnership to broaden our impact, and attract new talent and funding.”

About City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley

Since its inception in 1994, more than 1,500 City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley members have served thousands of area students. This year, there are highly-skilled City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley members offering both whole school and targeted support to thousands of students throughout east San José and East Palo Alto. City Year members serve as student success coaches—tutors, mentors and role models—preparing students with the skills, relationships and learning environments they need to succeed in school and in life. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cityyear.org/san-jose/

About City Year

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as student success coach, the better the student outcomes—academically, socially and emotionally. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, nearly 40,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work. Learn more about City Year’s six areas of impact or how to serve: www.cityyear.org.

About ClassGenius

ClassGenius is a social venture and AI-powered education technology company that aims to democratize access to quality education. By leveraging LLMs and machine learning, ClassGenius creates personalized learning materials that adapt to each student's learning style and pace. For more information, and for partnership inquiries, please visit: https://classgenius.ai