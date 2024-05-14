City Year San José/Silicon Valley Names Former Participant as New Executive Director

Luke Hostetter, Executive Director of City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley

Award-Winning Education Leader and Innovator Luke Hostetter Tapped to Lead South Bay Sites, Launch New Location, and Build Out Local Recruiting Strategy

EAST PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley, an education nonprofit that recruits young adults for a year of service in local public schools, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Executive Director, who, notably, began his journey in education as a participant in the transformative City Year Philadelphia program. Luke Hostetter is a seasoned leader in education, bringing more than 15 years of experience and a passion for driving educational equity and community engagement, and reimagining education in our schools.

“We warmly welcome Luke," said Gina Sudaria, Superintendent of the Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto. "With his humility and curiosity, Luke has been pivotal in strengthening our partnership with City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley, fostering collaboration, and solving challenges behind the scenes. His extensive expertise in setting up systems for success ensures families can rely on AmeriCorps members for essential services like before-school care, and provides support to teachers to ensure all students receive targeted instruction during Universal Tier Two Time."

Hostetter’s firsthand experience highlights the depth of commitment and personal connection he brings to his leadership role within City Year, enhancing his ability to drive meaningful change in East Palo Alto and Eastside San Jose, which are the service sites that the organization is focused on locally.

In a video released by City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley, Hostetter shares his vision for the organization and discusses his experience as a participant: "I can't say enough about how important and impactful it was that I was a part of City Year, and it is this impact that drives my commitment to offering the experience to as many students and student success coaches here as possible."

“Luke really stood out for us, even in a deeply qualified pool of candidates, because of his strong track record of innovation and a real passion for equity, access, and inclusion,” said John Tupponce, Ed.D., Chief Operating Officer at City Year. “He is an outstanding leader whose career has included working directly with at-risk youth, growing teacher pipelines in communities where they are needed the most, and expanding resources for programs that build opportunities for underserved populations.”

“It is such an honor to join City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley as it embarks on its fourth decade of service to the students and schools of this area,” Hostetter said. “In a region that struggles to offer equitable access to educational opportunities, I am so excited to further this team’s commitment to advocating for all young people to have access to an excellent education. As a public school student, teacher and principal, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is to partner with teachers and schools to create learning environments where all students can build on their strengths and fully engage in their learning.”

Prior to joining City Year, Hostetter served as the principal of one of the largest and most diverse schools in Philadelphia, C.C.A. Baldi Middle School, from 2015 to 2023. Under his leadership, Baldi was recognized as a Title 1 Distinguished School and ranked as the #1 Middle School in Philadelphia due to exceptional student growth, school climate, and achievement. Hostetter’s strategic initiatives and strong partnerships promoted equity and programming that prepared all students for high school and beyond.

Luke cites his lived experience as a student in public schools in Richmond, Virginia, for sparking his commitment to service, leading him to become a team leader for City Year in 2008. This inspired his role as a high school special education and social studies teacher from 2009 to 2015.

###

About City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley

Since its inception in 1994, more than 1,500 City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley members have

served thousands of area students. This year, there are highly-skilled City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley members offering both whole school and targeted support to thousands of students throughout east San José and East Palo Alto. City Year members serve as student success coaches—tutors, mentors and role models—preparing students with the skills, relationships and learning environments they need to succeed in school and in life. City Year is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Corps!

About City Year

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as student success coach, the better the student outcomes—academically, socially and emotionally.

A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, nearly 40,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work.

Learn more about City Year’s six areas of impact or how to serve: www.cityyear.org.

City Year Silicon Valley Executive Director, Luke Hostetter, shares how his #YearOfService shaped him and ignited his passion for service and #EducationEquity