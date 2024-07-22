Water Safety Highlighted in Sask Parks During Drowning Prevention Week

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 22, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed July 21-27, 2024, as Drowning Prevention Week in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan Provincial Park visitors are encouraged to practice water safety while at provincial parks and recreation sites.

"We are so fortunate to have such beautiful beaches and lakes in our parks for visitors to experience especially during the summer months," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "In a commitment to public safety, we offer lifejackets for visitors to borrow at no cost through the Lifejacket Loaner Stations located in many provincial parks and recreation sites."

In 2016, Saskatchewan Provincial Parks launched a Lifejacket Loaner Station program in partnership with the Lifesaving Society. Since then, the program has grown significantly, now available at a total of 21 provincial parks and recreation sites.

"Not wearing a lifejacket or PFD continues to be the number one factor in fatal drownings in this province," Lifesaving Society Saskatchewan Branch CEO Shelby Rushton said. "It is the Lifesaving Society's wish that swimmers and boaters alike take advantage of the park's Lifejacket Loaner Station to reduce their chances of drowning."

Lifejacket Loaner Stations allow visitors to freely borrow lifejackets in a range of sizes, from infant to adult. This program was designed to ensure everyone can enjoy the water safely.

Visitors are encouraged to always swim with a friend, keep children within arms' reach and refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages while participating in aquatic activities.

More information on water safety is available at the Lifesaving Society.

A full list of Lifejacket Loaner Stations is online.

