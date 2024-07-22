Government House Presents Additions to the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 22, 2024

Today, Government House unveiled the addition of interpretive panels to the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial.

The new interpretive panels add context to existing elements of the memorial and help to tell the history of residential schools in Saskatchewan. These panels were created in collaboration between the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Provincial Capital Commission. The panels are accompanied by metal silhouettes of children, made by Pro Metal Industries, a 100 per cent Indigenous-owned company. Both the panels and the silhouettes are installed in the pavilion near the memorial and available for the public to view.

"By acknowledging and understanding our past, we pave the way for healing and reconciliation," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "The additions to the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial are crucial steps in this ongoing journey."

Two new traveling exhibits are also now open inside Government House. These exhibits, "Where Are the Children? Healing the Legacy of Residential Schools" presented by the Legacy of Hope Foundation and Library and Archives Canada, and "A National Crime: The Residential School System in Canada," presented by the Legacy of Hope Foundation and Department of Heritage Canada, will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the history and ongoing impact of residential schools in Canada.

The Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial, dedicated initially on June 21, 2022, was created in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) Call to Action #82. This call to action recommends the installation of a publicly accessible, highly visible residential school memorial in each capital city to honour survivors and all the children who were lost to their families and communities.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs, and collaborative partnerships.

