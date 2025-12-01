GLYNT.AI Achieves SOC 1, Type 1 Compliance of its Finance-Grade (SOX-level) Sustainability Data Platform

GLYNT.AI has been audited at the SOC 1, Type 2 level (eg SOX-level)

This external audit verifies that GLYNT.AI prepares sustainability data as rigorously as financial data, ready for use in reporting and for business impact.

We are delighted to achieve this level of compliance, further verification that GLYNT.AI’s sustainability data is as rigorously prepared as financial data in our modern AI-native platform.” — Martha Amram, CEO, GLYNT.AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLYNT.AI, Inc is pleased to announce it has received a SOC 1, Type 2 attestation with no exceptions, furthering its mission to make data on energy, water, waste and emissions as ready and reliable as financial data for businesses around the world.The SOC 1, Type 2 audit is conducted annually by independent external auditors and tests the effectiveness of GLYNT.AI’s internal controls, processes, and risk assessments. The SOC 1 audit results provide assurance to customers, partners and their independent auditors as to the effectiveness of GLYNT.AI’s control environment and data security.Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 1, Type 2 audit and examination enables potential and existing customers to build trust and confidence in the service performed and controls related to the services through a report by an independent CPA. SOC 1 Type 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.“We are delighted to achieve this new level of achievement, demonstrating the maturity of our sustainability data preparation system,” said Martha Amram, CEO. “As anyone who has gone through SOX deployments and compliance audits for financial data knows, this milestone represents months of effort and the codification of many tasks that embed data quality controls at every turn. It is an accomplishment our entire team is proud of.”“In addition, we have turned our compliance and audit-readiness into a reporting system for customers and partners,” said Shawn White, SVP of Data Operations. “We’ve used the SOC 1 framework to build a library of Trusted Data Reports. Customers, partners and auditors can use reports on Chain of Custody, Exceptions, Data Accuracy, Data Gaps and more to demonstrate complete tracking and testing of their data in GLYNT.AI’s sustainability data preparation system. These reports save customers time, money and audit expenses.”Sustainability data prepared by GLYNT.AI flows seamlessly into the world’s leading software and AI platforms, including Salesforce's Agentforce 360 Net Zero, IBM Envizi Databricks and Microsoft Sustainability Manager.To learn more about GLYNT.AI’s sustainability data preparation services and our Trusted Data Reports, contact info@glynt.aiAbout GLYNT.AIGLYNT.AI prepares sustainability data as rigorously as financial data for businesses around the world. Our accurate, complete and audit-ready data on energy, water, waste and emissions enables reporting, operational efficiencies and access to financial capital. With purpose-built machine learning, GLYNT is the complete automated solution that delivers at SOC 1, Type 2 (SOX) compliance levels. Get the sustainability data job done with confidence. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/

