SECNAV Del Toro Delivers Remarks at USNS Lansing (EPF 16) Shipnaming

Good morning, everyone!

It’s truly wonderful to be here with you today in the state capitol and middle of the lower of Michigan’s “pleasant peninsulas.”

It’s an honor to be standing here on the steps of one of the most beautiful and storied capitol buildings in our Nation.

Governor Whitmer, thank you for joining us today, and for your steadfast support and partnerships on issues critical to the success of our Navy, Marine Corps, and indeed our Nation.

Mayor Schor, state and city officials, thank you for joining us.

The ties between the Navy and Michigan date back more than 200 years.

For centuries, the sons and daughters of the “Great Lakes State” have answered the call to serve in our Nation’s military, with their stories of courage and heroism captured in our Navy’s legacy.

We recall how, on the morning of December 7th, 1941, a Lansing-area native—Ensign Francis Charles Flaherty, from just twenty minutes West of here in Charlotte—was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB 37) stationed in Pearl Harbor.

Oklahoma was one of the first casualties of World War Two—it was struck by multiple torpedoes and began capsizing just minutes after the first bombs fell.

Ensign Flaherty sacrificed his life to allow the rest of his turret crew to escape the sinking ship.

He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his sacrifice.

Men and women like Ensign Flaherty have been born and raised all over this city, this state, and indeed the Nation—and the names of our ships record many of their names and the places they hailed from.

The first naval warship to bear the name “Michigan” was commissioned in 1844 for service on the Great Lakes—and was in fact the first iron-hulled ship in the U.S. Navy.

In all, thirty-two ships have been named after this beautiful state, its cities, places, and people.

There have been five Detroits, three Michigans, two Flints, and one Grand Rapids, for example.

The courage and dedication to our Nation of the people and communities of this state have been recognized from the earliest days of our Navy.

And, yet, there has never been a ship in the U.S. Navy named after the city of Lansing—maybe it’s because this city was just a “hole in the woods,” according to historians, when it became your state capitol in 1847.

But I don’t know for sure why there hasn’t been a ship named after this city.

I do know, however, that this city is a testament and monument to American ingenuity and our democratic ideals.

And now it is my deepest honor to announce that the next expeditionary fast transport, T-EPF 16, will be named USNS Lansing.

Our EPFs are truly force multipliers for our combat logistics fleet.

They allow for quicker responses to crises, strengthen our ability to conduct humanitarian and disaster relief operations, and provide logistical support for special forces missions.

Their agility gives our fleet commanders greater flexibility and strategic options on the ever-changing global stage.

It will be manned by dedicated crews, comprised of both civilian mariners from the Military Sealift Command and embarked military personnel.

Their expertise and teamwork will ensure it operates at peak efficiency, delivering critical resources and services exactly when and where they're needed.

And I’m pleased to announce that supporting that crew as the ship’s sponsor will be one of your own—Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor, please join me at the podium.

The role of a ship's sponsor is to serve as the connection between a ship, her crew, and her namesake.

I can think of no better liaison for this state and this city than a governor who was born here and who has dedicated her life and her career in service to the Great Lakes State.

I know you will certainly be a guiding light to the crew of USNS Lansing wherever she may sail—and I cannot thank you enough for your service to our nation and your steadfast partnership to our Navy-Marine Corps Team.

Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for this momentous occasion, and for your support of our Fleet, our Marine Corps, and our Nation.

May God bless our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families with fair winds and following seas.

Now, it is my great pleasure to introduce the 52nd Mayor of this wonderful city—Mayor Schor. Mr. Mayor, the floor is yours.