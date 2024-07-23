Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association Receives 2024 State Association of the Year Award at NPA Expo
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association (MPA) is honored to receive the State Association of the Year Award by the National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) at the annual Pawn Expo event held in Las Vegas, Nevada. This prestigious award is presented to an association, who through their performance and activity, has demonstrated exceptional success within their state and local community and has made a significant contribution to the pawn industry.
"This award is a testament to the dedication and unity of our members throughout the state," remarked Nick Fulton, MPA Past President. "It reflects our commitment to serving the industry and the significant role we play in enhancing the communities where we operate."
The recognition by the NPA celebrates MPA’s significant achievements over the past year, including legislative successes that have notably advanced the pawn industry in Mississippi. These include the passage of HB1021, allowing off-premises storage of pledged goods, and SB2382, which enables pawnbrokers to pass credit and debit card processing charges to customers.
These legislative milestones were achieved through the collaborative efforts of MPA's board members, Ms. Tommie Sullivan, lobbyist Tom Wallace, and significant support from Representative Hank Zuber and Senator Chad McMahan. Senator McMahan added, “My family actually uses the pawn industry. My dad had a private company for a long time with nine employees and he’d use the pawnshop to make payroll. As a family who’s used pawnshops in the past, we’re grateful to the industry. Everyone that I know in the industry is interested in helping people.”
Additionally, MPA’s community engagement initiatives, such as sponsoring the Top Cop Awards in Jackson and the United in Blue event in Ocean Springs, have reinforced the positive impact pawnshops have on local communities and strengthened relationships with community leaders.
The Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association is proud of this national recognition and remains committed to continuing its advocacy and support for pawnbrokers, ensuring they thrive and provide a positive contribution to Mississippi communities.
