Fish kill in Bremer County under investigation

READLYN – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill at Crane Creek near Readlyn in Bremer County.

On July 19, the DNR Field Office in Manchester was notified of dead fish in Crane Creek, approximately 2 miles southwest of Readlyn.

Officials believe the fish kill originated at 250th Street and Piedmont Avenue. The creek has been significantly impacted, with dead fish being seen nearly 20 miles downstream near Dunkerton in Black Hawk County.

Numerous types of fish and invertebrates have been found dead. A direct cause has not been determined at this time.

DNR staff from the Manchester Field Office and Manchester Fisheries Office are continuing the investigation. Downstream water users should avoid using water from Crane Creek.

If you see dead or stressed fish at a lake or river, call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of a fish kill and potentially stop a fish kill in progress.