Mayor Wu Announces Two New Neighborhood Liaisons for Mattapan and East Boston

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced new staff in the Office of Neighborhood Services, including Asiah Wotring as the Mattapan Liaison and Roberto Gomez as the East Boston Liaison. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Asiah and Roberto bring a wealth of experience working with Boston’s residents, from early education to fighting food insecurity at local community farms,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to working with both of them in strengthening community in Mattapan and East Boston to make Boston a home for everyone.”

Asiah Wotring

Asiah Wotring grew up in Lynn and Everett and has been a resident of Boston since 2017, initially settling in Mattapan for the start of her journey in the city. Her connection to Boston comes from her family members who have been born and raised in the city. One of her fondest childhood memories is attending her aunt’s annual cookout on Morton Street directly after Boston Caribbean Carnival.

Wotring has a background in local government, education, and community service. She has her certification in Early Education and Care as a preschool teacher. She gained valuable experience during a legislative internship with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. She also worked with the United States Census Bureau. Before joining the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Wotring was a call taker for Boston 311 for close to two years.

Former Mattapan Liaison Eric James recently transitioned from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services to the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency (OPAT). James is the new Community Engagement Specialist where he is leading the creation and maintenance of fostering strong relationships with neighborhoods and overseeing OPAT's youth engagement.

“I look forward to learning from the intergenerational neighborhood leaders of Mattapan to be an ally and uplift the youth in the neighborhood,” said Mattapan Liaison Asiah Wotring. “I am excited to connect with residents and always be a familiar face in the neighborhood to help better serve Mattapan constituents' needs.”

Roberto Gomez

Before moving to East Boston, Roberto Gomez lived in Texas, on the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Laredo, Texas. As a child of Mexican immigrants living in the U.S., Gomez grew up between two cultures and later in life developed a passion to embrace his upbringing and the cultures of those he now surrounds himself with in East Boston.

Prior to working for the City of Boston, Gomez worked at Eastie Farm. He spent his tenure working with other nonprofits and the city to combat food insecurity and to push forth environmental justice awareness into the community. In 2021, he received the Zumix Luminary award for his dedication to the community over the years, especially during the pandemic.

“I look forward to getting to the root of any present issues that East Boston residents face and see how I can help,” said East Boston Liaison Roberto Gomez. “I am excited to listen to the diverse communities in East Boston and learn more about their varied needs and goals.”

“Asiah and Roberto are two passionate leaders with strong connections to the neighborhoods they serve,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Beata Coloyan. “I look forward to watching them continue the legacies of our former Mattapan and East Boston liaisons and strengthen our community engagement in their neighborhoods.”

Community members can meet with their designated neighborhood liaisons by attending weekly coffee hours in-person every Friday to receive guidance on how to navigate City services.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.