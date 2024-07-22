California forges ahead with plan to give its own bar exam in 2025

The state bar’s board of trustees on Thursday authorized officials to finalize and execute a $8.25 million, five-year contract with Kaplan Test Prep to develop bar exam questions. That means California—which has the second-largest number of bar examinees in the country behind only New York—will not be switching over to the new version of the national bar exam set to debut in July 2026, as 21 other jurisdictions have now said they will.