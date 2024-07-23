Remembering Sheila Jackson-Lee: A Champion for Freedom and Justice in Iran

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi and late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee meeting in Paris. (Source: NCRI) Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee inaugurated the “Iranian Women Caucus” in the U.S. Congress alongside Rep. Nancy Mace in February 2023. They introduced bipartisan Resolution 310, condemning the Iranian regime’s inaction regarding the poisoning of schoolgirls. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Hon. Judge Ted Poe in the Free Iran World Summit. (Source: NCRI) Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), and NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi in a press conference in the US Congress on Feb 8, 2023, to introduce a bipartisan resolution in support of Iran uprisings for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi addresses the US Congress “Iranian Women Caucus,” co-chaired by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Nancy Mace, in Feb. 2023 on the occasion of the caucus’s introduction of bipartisan H.Res.301 on human rights and accountability in Iran.

She fearlessly advocated for the cause of the Iranian people and their Resistance movement. Her advocacy for a democratic Iran was backed by concrete actions.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The untimely passing of Sheila Jackson-Lee, a much-admired member of the U.S. Congress from Texas, has left a void in the hearts of many who admired her unwavering dedication to justice and freedom. She has left an indelible mark on the world through her steadfast support for human rights and democracy.

For nearly three decades, Sheila Jackson-Lee championed the cause of the Iranian people and their Resistance movement. Her advocacy for a democratic Iran was unwavering, and she stood as a beacon of hope for those oppressed by the ruling tyranny. Her efforts were not just confined to words but were backed by concrete actions that made a significant impact.

As a fierce fighter for justice, she was instrumental in delisting the main Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, also known as the MEK. In 1998, she joined a letter signed by 220 House members opposing the FTO designation of the MEK, describing it as a “legitimate resistance movement.”

In June 2003, appalled by the French government’s barbaric attack on the residence of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi near Paris and her ensuing incarceration as part of a disgraceful deal with Tehran, Rep. Jackson-Lee vehemently condemned the French action, calling NCRI President-elect Rajavi “my sister Maryam.”

In a 2005 report about Mrs. Rajavi “delivering a speech by live video-link to applauding members of Congress inside the Capitol itself,” the Financial Times wrote, “The audience – a mix of Iranian-Americans, politicians, and staffers… gave her [Mrs. Rajavi] a standing ovation. Sheila Jackson-Lee, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas, spoke warmly of ‘sister Maryam.’”

In December 2009, amidst the crackdown on Ashraf residents by the Iraqi government, Jackson-Lee condemned the attacks, emphasizing the need for U.S. intervention to prevent further violence.

In August 2022, she attended an exhibition in front of the U.S. Congress commemorating the victims of the 1988 massacre and the November 2019 uprising. She declared, “Nothing is more important than to honor the memory of these young men and women who stood against brutality, injustice, and oppression.”

In February 2023, Rep. Jackson-Lee co-chaired the “Iranian Women Caucus” in the U.S. Congress alongside Rep. Nancy Mace. They introduced bipartisan Resolution 310, condemning the Iranian regime’s inaction regarding the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls.

During the 2023 Free Iran World Summit, Rep. Jackson-Lee praised Mrs. Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance for their relentless fight for democracy. She expressed her gratitude for their courage and dedication.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, expressed her profound grief and heartfelt condolences in a message:

“The people of Iran have lost a passionate defender, and I have lost a close and compassionate friend who stood with the Iranian Resistance for several decades, even in the most challenging circumstances. She defended the Iranian Resistance against the clerical regime, the policy of appeasement, and unjust labels, defended PMOI members in Ashraf, and faced many adversaries with unwavering courage.”

Rest in power, Sheila Jackson-Lee. Your legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in our quest for a democratic and just world. In a free and democratic Iran, you will be fully remembered.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981 as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

