Captain America Comics #1 could pack a mighty punch at Hake’s big July 30-31 pop culture memorabilia auction
‘Captain America Comics’ #1, March 1941, CGC 5.5 Fine-, with origin and first appearance of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and their nemesis The Red Skull. Action-packed World War II cover shows the Captain punching Hitler. Estimate: $200,000+
French Meccano Star Wars (1978) Luke Skywalker 3.75in action figure on square 20 Back blister card. AFA 80 Y-NM and according to the current AFA Population Report, the sole and highest-graded example of this very rare figure. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000
Alex Ross original art for ‘Hero Illustrated’ #6, published December 1993, recreating Jack Kirby’s Spider-Man cover for ‘Amazing Fantasy’ #15. Size: 15in x 20in on artpaper. Provenance: Gary and Dawn Guzzo collection. Open estimate
Only known cabinet card depicting all 11 team members of 1881 Troy (NY) Trojans National League baseball team, including four future National Baseball Hall of Famers: Buck Ewing, Roger Connor, Tim Keefe and Mickey Welch. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000
Also featured: original comic book cover art, 1881 Troy Trojans baseball cabinet card, 1978 French Meccano Luke Skywalker figure, 1982 Princess Leia sample
The star of the two-day event is expected to be a CGC 5.5 Fine- issue of Captain America Comics #1. Published in March 1941, the rare book contains the origin and first appearance of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and their nemesis The Red Skull. Its action-packed World War II-themed cover shows the Captain punching Hitler. Wondering how many comic book all-stars can be showcased in one issue? This one goes for the max, with stories by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, plus Kirby cover art and interior art by Simon, Kirby, and Al Liederman. “This is not only a key Golden Age comic book with added historical significance, it's also a key issue when compared to the entire realm of comic books,” said Alex Winter, president of Hake’s Auctions. “It’s an absolute must-have for any serious comic collection and would qualify as the centerpiece.” Auction estimate: $200,000+
One of the fastest-rising categories in the collectibles world is original comic book art, especially cover art. Hake’s will answer the demand with an array of outstanding choices, led by everyone’s favorite, Spider-Man. The nimble Spidey was introduced to the world in Amazing Fantasy #15, with Jack Kirby’s immortal artwork on the cover. Hake’s comic art specialists have a hunch collectors will jump at the chance to acquire Alex Ross’s original cover art for Hero Illustrated #6, published December 1993, which reinterprets Kirby’s Spider-Man cover in gouache, with a warm color palette that lends a more grounded, realistic feel to the crime-fighting superhero’s entrance. Measuring 15 by 20 inches on artpaper, this unqualified masterpiece was previously in the Gary and Dawn Guzzo collection. “This lot could produce a big surprise at auction, and because there really isn’t any Ross art to which it can be compared, we’ve left the estimate open,” Winter said.
Another outstanding entry is Sam Kieth’s original pen-and-ink art for the cover of Marvel Comics Presents Featuring Ghost Rider #99, published in March 1992. The scene depicts Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch) surrounded by D’Sprytes, the toothy, goblin-like minions of the Fear Lord D’Spayre. Sized 11 1/8 inches by 17 1/8 inches, this artwork will make its auction debut with a $20,000-$35,000 estimate.
Also poised for success is Walt Simonson’s original pen-and-ink art for the cover of Shadow Cabinet #0, published by DC Comics as part of their Milestone Comics imprint in January 1994. This issue marks the first appearance of the Shadow Cabinet, with the cover showing members Hardware, Xombi, Iron Butterfly, Icon and Rocket; Static, and Blitzen. Alex Winter observed: “Walt Simonson original art rarely comes to the market, let alone a cover of this magnitude.” Signed by Simonson and dated 7-15-93 at its lower left, the 14- by 16.75-inch artwork is expected to sell in the $10,000-$20,000 range.
Even veteran Star Wars collectors have become accustomed to seeing pieces in Hake’s sales that are completely new to them. In the July 30-31 offering, there are three candidates likely to elicit the comment, “I’ve never seen that before.” First, there’s a French Meccano Star Wars (1978) Luke Skywalker 3.75-inch action figure on a square 20 Back blister card. It is AFA-graded 80 Y-NM, and according to the current AFA Population Report, it is the sole and highest-graded example of this very rare figure. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000
For the legion of fans who want anything-and-everything Boba Fett, Hake’s suggests a 1978 Star Wars bell hanger advertising store display sign illustrated with Kenner’s first 20 Star Wars action figures. AFA-graded 95 Mint, with none graded higher according to the current AFA Population Report, this advertisement touts a mail-in “Special Limited Offer” promising a free Boba Fett action figure with the purchase of any four Star Wars action figures. The bell hanger comes with its original cardboard carton ink-stamped to indicate it was destined for a Kroger store in Cincinnati, Ohio. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000
A most unusual hybrid sample and card combines a figure of Princess Leia Organa (Boussh Disguise) and a 1982 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett 48 Back-A card. This particular mash-up was created to give a general idea of how the Leia figure would look on a blister card before an actual Princess Leia Organa card was available. Made in Taiwan and presented in an archival case, it is the only known example of this unique sample variation. It has been AFA-graded 75 EX+/NM and comes with a CIB LOA. Previously in the Wayne Gillespie collection, it is now offered with an auction estimate of $20,000-$35,000.
Something special for ThunderCats collectors is an LJN/Rainbow Toys Europe “Thunderwings Lion-O” Deluxe 7-inch action figure from the 1987 ThunderCats range. The character comes with Thunderwings Battle-Matic Action and is accessorized with a vehicle, Sword of Omens and a Secret Power Ring that causes the figure’s eyes to illuminate. In an archival case and graded AFA 80 NM, it is the only AFA-graded example of the LJN/Rainbow Toys European release as well as the highest-graded example of all varieties. With provenance from the Mark Warner collection (UK), it comes to auction with a $10,000-$20,000 estimate.
No collector will strike out if they’re bidding on a cabinet card depicting all 11 team members of 1881 Troy (NY) Trojans National League baseball team, including four future National Baseball Hall of Famers: Buck Ewing, Roger Connor, Tim Keefe and Mickey Welch. This fantastic card is the only known example of its type. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000. Another terrific baseball treasure is a 1910 PC805 postcard depicting Honus Wagner at bat in an action pose. The image of Cobb is presented in a “framed” portrait style and is from a series that was produced by Novelty Cutlery, a Canton, Ohio, knife company. Only five such cards have been graded by PSA, with this one graded 1.5 Fair. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000
As the US presidential race shifts into high gear, it’s fascinating to see how 19th-century candidates powered their campaigns. In the case of William McKinley and Garret Hobart, the ultimately-successful ticket of 1896, their momentum came on two wheels, as seen in a rare button showing the candidates on a tandem bike headed for the White House. Emblazoned with the slogan “Gold Didn’t Get There July 7th / But Watch Us Take It There Nov. 3rd,” in reference to William Jennings Bryan’s famous “Cross of Gold” speech delivered at the 1896 Democratic National Convention, this 1.25-inch pin-back has a $5,000-$10,000 estimate.
An exceptional and gloriously colorful Charles Evan Hughes and Charles W Fairbanks jugate button displays a furled American flag flanked by oval images of the candidates, all against a sunny lime-green background with golden rays. This rare and very attractive 1.25-inch button documents the Republican duo’s unsuccessful run against Woodrow Wilson and Thomas R Marshall in the 1916 Presidential election. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000
Hake’s July 30-31, 2024 online auction is now open for bidding. For a free printed catalog or additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email hakes@hakes.com. View the fully illustrated catalog online and sign up to bid at https://hakes.com/.
Alex Winter
Hake's Auctions
+1 866-404-9800
email us here