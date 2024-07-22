Captain America Comics #1 could pack a mighty punch at Hake’s big July 30-31 pop culture memorabilia auction

‘Captain America Comics’ #1, March 1941, CGC 5.5 Fine-, with origin and first appearance of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and their nemesis The Red Skull. Action-packed World War II cover shows the Captain punching Hitler. Estimate: $200,000+

French Meccano Star Wars (1978) Luke Skywalker 3.75in action figure on square 20 Back blister card. AFA 80 Y-NM and according to the current AFA Population Report, the sole and highest-graded example of this very rare figure. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Alex Ross original art for ‘Hero Illustrated’ #6, published December 1993, recreating Jack Kirby’s Spider-Man cover for ‘Amazing Fantasy’ #15. Size: 15in x 20in on artpaper. Provenance: Gary and Dawn Guzzo collection. Open estimate

Only known cabinet card depicting all 11 team members of 1881 Troy (NY) Trojans National League baseball team, including four future National Baseball Hall of Famers: Buck Ewing, Roger Connor, Tim Keefe and Mickey Welch. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000