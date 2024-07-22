BC Builds homes coming for middle-income families in Whistler

CANADA, July 22 - Families and people with middle incomes living and working in Whistler will soon have access to more than 100 new rental homes as the first BC Builds project breaks ground.

“It’s not just the mountains, it’s also the local families and residents who make Whistler a world-class destination, and we need to ensure they can afford to live in the community they built,” said Premier David Eby. “One way we’re doing that is by fast-tracking rental homes for middle-income families through BC Builds, including the very first project to break ground right here in Whistler. This new rental housing complex will provide more than 100 people who live and work here with homes they can actually afford, so they can focus on their families, their communities and their careers without worrying about making rent.”

BC Builds, launched in February 2024, aims to fast-track delivery of homes for people with middle incomes by leveraging government-, community- and non-profit-owned and underused land through government funding and financing.

Located at 1475 Mount Fee Rd., the new BC Builds project will provide housing for people living and working in Whistler. It will be comprised of two four-storey wood-frame buildings and will feature a combined total of 104 new homes ranging in size from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom units to suit the various needs of individuals and families.

The Province is providing approximately $12.7 million toward the project through a BC Builds grant and making available more than $27 million in low-interest financing. The project is a partnership between the Province, through BC Builds at BC Housing, the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) and the Whistler Housing Authority (WHA).

“Communities like Whistler thrive when its residents have access to homes with rents that do not take a big chunk of their incomes,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We were able to expedite this project, ensuring that people, especially workers, have the homes they need to be able to continue working and providing services in the community. This partnership is a demonstration of our commitment in our Homes for People action plan to speed up the delivery of homes for British Columbians.”

The RMOW, through the WHA, is providing the prepared lot for the project. Whistler 2020 Development Corporation is the general contractor for the project and Whistler Housing Authority will own and operate the rental homes.

Construction on the project is expected to be complete in 2026.

“It is exciting to be one of the very first BC Builds communities,” said Jack Crompton, mayor of the RMOW. “This innovative program has allowed us to go from concept to construction on 104 stable, employee-restricted rental units at 1475 Mount Fee Rd. The collaboration is helping us house our community within the community. I want to thank the Province of B.C. for its support of Whistler and our growing housing needs.”

BC Builds works in partnership with non-profit groups, local governments, First Nations and the development sector to identify available underused land, provide financing and funding, and deliver projects that create more homes and help bring costs more in line with what households with middle incomes earn.

All BC Builds units have a target of households with middle incomes spending no more than approximately 30% of their income on rent. In addition, at least 20% of all BC Builds homes will have rents at least 20% below market rate.

“Building more than 100 below-market homes will greatly benefit families like ours, ensuring stability and offering a safe and secure environment for families to thrive in the currently challenging financial climate,” said Nikita Chatwin, a resident of Whistler. “Accessible housing reduces financial strain, and by fostering a supportive community, these homes create a sense of belonging and opportunity for all residents of Whistler. Ultimately, they contribute to a brighter future where families can grow and prosper without the burden of high housing costs, allowing people to actually live where they work.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 170 homes in Whistler.

