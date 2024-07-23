The Property Masters Guild Announces Nominees for Inaugural MacGuffin Awards

The Property Masters Guild (PMG) has announced the nominees for the first-ever MacGuffin Awards, honoring the artistic achievements in 11 categories

The Guild is thrilled by the overwhelming number of submissions and the tremendous talent on display by Property Masters. They are ready to celebrate the artistic talents they bring to productions” — Theresa Corvino, PMG Awards Committee Chair

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Property Masters Guild (PMG) has announced the nominees for the first-ever MacGuffin Awards, honoring the artistic achievements of Property Masters in 11 categories, including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and short format. Winners will be unveiled at the PMG Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 14 at the iconic Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING PROPERTY MASTERS ARE:

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM:

“American Fiction” - 3 Arts Entertainment / Amazon MGM Studios

Property Master: Lily Raih

“The Killer”- Netflix

Property Master: James Lyman Eddy, PMG

“Knock at the Cabin” - Universal Pictures

Property Master: Robbie Duncan, PMG

“Knox Goes Away” - Brookstreet Pictures / Saban Films

Property Master: Joshua Meltzer, PMG

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” - Paramount Pictures / Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd

Property Master: David Cheesman

PERIOD FEATURE FILM:

“Asteroid City” - Focus Features

Property Master: Sandy Hamilton

“The Holdovers” - Focus Features / Miramax

Property Master: Pete Dancy

“Napoleon” - Apple Studios / Columbia Pictures

Property Master: Joshua Polley

“Oppenheimer” - Universal Pictures

Property Master: Guillaume Delouche, PMG

“Saltburn” - Amazon MGM Studios

Property Master: P.R. Smith

FANTASY / SCIENCE FICTION FEATURE FILM:

“Barbie” - Warner Bros.

Property Master: Steven Morris

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Marvel Studios

Property Master: Russell Bobbitt, PMG

“Poor Things” - Searchlight Pictures

Property Master: Balazs M. Kovacs

“Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire” - Netflix

Property Master: Brad Elliott, PMG

“Wonka”- Warner Bros.

Property Master: Jamie Wilkinson, PMG

HALF-HOUR MULTI-CAMERA TELEVISION SERIES:

“Frasier” - Season 1 - Paramount +

Property Master: Julie Heuer

“iCarly” - Season 3 - Nickelodeon Studios

Property Master: Kim Bolanowski

“Lopez vs Lopez” - Season 1 - NBC

Property Masters: Charles Faithorn, Jim Falkenstein

“Night Court” - Season 1 - NBC

Property Master: Jeremy Armstrong

“That ’90s Show” - Season 1 - Netflix

Property Master: Julie Heuer

HALF-HOUR SINGLE CAMERA TELEVISION SERIES:

“Abbott Elementary”- Season 2 - ABC

Property Master: James "Skip" Torvinen, PMG

“The Bear” - Season 2 - FX Networks

Property Master: Laura Roeper

“Beef” - Season 1 - A24 Television / Netflix

Property Master: Rose Leiker, PMG

“The Muppets Mayhem” - Season 1 - The Muppets Studio / Disney+

Property Master: Bethany Barton

“Ted Lasso” - Season 3 - Apple TV+

Property Master: Simon Drew

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES:

“Bel-Air” - Season 2 - NBCUniversal / Peacock

Property Master: Chuck Askerneese, PMG

“Fargo” - Season 5 - MGM Television / FX Networks

Property Master: Justin Onofriechuk

“The Lincoln Lawyer” - Season 2 - Netflix / A&E Studios

Property Master: Holiday Landa

“The Righteous Gemstones” - Season 3 - HBO Max

Property Master: Mick Flowers

“Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan” - Season 4 - Amazon Studios

Property Master: Jeffrey Johnson, PMG

ONE-HOUR PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES:

“1923” - SEASON 1 - PARAMOUNT +

PROPERTY MASTER: IAN ROYLANCE, PMG

“THE CROWN” - SEASON 6 - NETFLIX

PROPERTY MASTER: OWEN HARRISON

“PERRY MASON” - SEASON 2 - HBO MAX

PROPERTY MASTER: BRAD EINHORN

“PHYSICAL”- SEASON 3 - APPLE TV+

PROPERTY MASTER: PARKER SWANSON, PMG

“WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY” - SEASON 2 – HBO MAX

PROPERTY MASTER: CHRIS CALL, PMG

ONE-HOUR FANTASY / SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES:

“Ahsoka” - Season 1 - Disney+

Property Master: Josh Roth, PMG

“The Last of Us” - Season 1 - HBO Max

Property Master: Justin Onofriechuk

“Star Trek: Picard” - Season 3 - CBS Television Studios / Paramount+

Property Master: Jeffrey Lombardi, PMG

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” - Season 2 - CBS Television Studios / Paramount+

Property Master: Jim Murray, PMG

“Sweet Tooth” - Season 2 - Netflix

Property Master: Elise Kowitz

TELEVISION MINI-SERIES:

“A Murder at the End of the World” - FX Networks

Property Master: Catherine Miller, PMG

“The Fall of the House of Usher” - Netflix

Property Master: Lynda Chapple, PMG

“Ghosts of Beirut” - Showtime Networks

Property Master: Andrew O. Page, PMG

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” - Paramount +

Property Master: Ira A. McAliley, PMG

“Lessons in Chemistry” - Apple TV+

Property Master: Jode Mann, PMG

VARIETY, REALITY, GAME SHOW, OR EVENT SPECIAL:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” - Season 4 - 3 Arts Entertainment / HBO Max

Property Master: Todd Daniels, PMG

“Hell's Kitchen: The American Dream” - Season 22 - Fox Networks

Property Master: Randy Taylor

“History of the World, Part ll” - Hulu

Property Master: Laura Fejes

“Snake Oil” - Season 1 - Fox Networks

Property Master: Ben Brecher, PMG

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” - Season 12 - The CW Network

Property Master: Angela O'Neill, PMG

SHORT FORMAT: COMMERCIALS, WEB SERIES, AND MUSIC VIDEOS:

“Feeding Time: A Tale from Jack in the Box” - Jack in the Box / Green Arm Man Productions / Signature Entertainment

Property Master: Brad Elliott, PMG

“Neverending Fan” - VISA - Prettybird

Property Master: Christopher Wright

“Peloton. Anyone. Anywhere” - Series of Campaigns - Stink Films, LLC

Property Master: Mellanie Urquiza, PMG

Sza - “Kill Bill” Music Video - Yella

Property Master: Hannah Olsen

“Taco Bell x Paris Hilton - The Volcano Menu is Back” - Steelhead.tv

Property Master: Lauren Melody Shell, PMG

As previously announced, legendary Property Master Emily Ferry, PMG, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.macguffinawards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD:

The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting and elevating the craft of the Property Master by raising awareness of the craft, fostering collaboration among craft artisans, educating its members, and inspiring future generations of Property Masters. The contributions of Property Masters are integral to the design of every production and play a role in the filmmaking process. www.propertymastersguild.org

