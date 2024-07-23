The Property Masters Guild Announces Nominees for Inaugural MacGuffin Awards
The Property Masters Guild (PMG) has announced the nominees for the first-ever MacGuffin Awards, honoring the artistic achievements in 11 categories
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Property Masters Guild (PMG) has announced the nominees for the first-ever MacGuffin Awards, honoring the artistic achievements of Property Masters in 11 categories, including theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and short format. Winners will be unveiled at the PMG Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 14 at the iconic Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING PROPERTY MASTERS ARE:
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM:
“American Fiction” - 3 Arts Entertainment / Amazon MGM Studios
Property Master: Lily Raih
“The Killer”- Netflix
Property Master: James Lyman Eddy, PMG
“Knock at the Cabin” - Universal Pictures
Property Master: Robbie Duncan, PMG
“Knox Goes Away” - Brookstreet Pictures / Saban Films
Property Master: Joshua Meltzer, PMG
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” - Paramount Pictures / Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd
Property Master: David Cheesman
PERIOD FEATURE FILM:
“Asteroid City” - Focus Features
Property Master: Sandy Hamilton
“The Holdovers” - Focus Features / Miramax
Property Master: Pete Dancy
“Napoleon” - Apple Studios / Columbia Pictures
Property Master: Joshua Polley
“Oppenheimer” - Universal Pictures
Property Master: Guillaume Delouche, PMG
“Saltburn” - Amazon MGM Studios
Property Master: P.R. Smith
FANTASY / SCIENCE FICTION FEATURE FILM:
“Barbie” - Warner Bros.
Property Master: Steven Morris
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Marvel Studios
Property Master: Russell Bobbitt, PMG
“Poor Things” - Searchlight Pictures
Property Master: Balazs M. Kovacs
“Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire” - Netflix
Property Master: Brad Elliott, PMG
“Wonka”- Warner Bros.
Property Master: Jamie Wilkinson, PMG
HALF-HOUR MULTI-CAMERA TELEVISION SERIES:
“Frasier” - Season 1 - Paramount +
Property Master: Julie Heuer
“iCarly” - Season 3 - Nickelodeon Studios
Property Master: Kim Bolanowski
“Lopez vs Lopez” - Season 1 - NBC
Property Masters: Charles Faithorn, Jim Falkenstein
“Night Court” - Season 1 - NBC
Property Master: Jeremy Armstrong
“That ’90s Show” - Season 1 - Netflix
Property Master: Julie Heuer
HALF-HOUR SINGLE CAMERA TELEVISION SERIES:
“Abbott Elementary”- Season 2 - ABC
Property Master: James "Skip" Torvinen, PMG
“The Bear” - Season 2 - FX Networks
Property Master: Laura Roeper
“Beef” - Season 1 - A24 Television / Netflix
Property Master: Rose Leiker, PMG
“The Muppets Mayhem” - Season 1 - The Muppets Studio / Disney+
Property Master: Bethany Barton
“Ted Lasso” - Season 3 - Apple TV+
Property Master: Simon Drew
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES:
“Bel-Air” - Season 2 - NBCUniversal / Peacock
Property Master: Chuck Askerneese, PMG
“Fargo” - Season 5 - MGM Television / FX Networks
Property Master: Justin Onofriechuk
“The Lincoln Lawyer” - Season 2 - Netflix / A&E Studios
Property Master: Holiday Landa
“The Righteous Gemstones” - Season 3 - HBO Max
Property Master: Mick Flowers
“Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan” - Season 4 - Amazon Studios
Property Master: Jeffrey Johnson, PMG
ONE-HOUR PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES:
“1923” - SEASON 1 - PARAMOUNT +
PROPERTY MASTER: IAN ROYLANCE, PMG
“THE CROWN” - SEASON 6 - NETFLIX
PROPERTY MASTER: OWEN HARRISON
“PERRY MASON” - SEASON 2 - HBO MAX
PROPERTY MASTER: BRAD EINHORN
“PHYSICAL”- SEASON 3 - APPLE TV+
PROPERTY MASTER: PARKER SWANSON, PMG
“WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY” - SEASON 2 – HBO MAX
PROPERTY MASTER: CHRIS CALL, PMG
ONE-HOUR FANTASY / SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES:
“Ahsoka” - Season 1 - Disney+
Property Master: Josh Roth, PMG
“The Last of Us” - Season 1 - HBO Max
Property Master: Justin Onofriechuk
“Star Trek: Picard” - Season 3 - CBS Television Studios / Paramount+
Property Master: Jeffrey Lombardi, PMG
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” - Season 2 - CBS Television Studios / Paramount+
Property Master: Jim Murray, PMG
“Sweet Tooth” - Season 2 - Netflix
Property Master: Elise Kowitz
TELEVISION MINI-SERIES:
“A Murder at the End of the World” - FX Networks
Property Master: Catherine Miller, PMG
“The Fall of the House of Usher” - Netflix
Property Master: Lynda Chapple, PMG
“Ghosts of Beirut” - Showtime Networks
Property Master: Andrew O. Page, PMG
“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” - Paramount +
Property Master: Ira A. McAliley, PMG
“Lessons in Chemistry” - Apple TV+
Property Master: Jode Mann, PMG
VARIETY, REALITY, GAME SHOW, OR EVENT SPECIAL:
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” - Season 4 - 3 Arts Entertainment / HBO Max
Property Master: Todd Daniels, PMG
“Hell's Kitchen: The American Dream” - Season 22 - Fox Networks
Property Master: Randy Taylor
“History of the World, Part ll” - Hulu
Property Master: Laura Fejes
“Snake Oil” - Season 1 - Fox Networks
Property Master: Ben Brecher, PMG
“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” - Season 12 - The CW Network
Property Master: Angela O'Neill, PMG
SHORT FORMAT: COMMERCIALS, WEB SERIES, AND MUSIC VIDEOS:
“Feeding Time: A Tale from Jack in the Box” - Jack in the Box / Green Arm Man Productions / Signature Entertainment
Property Master: Brad Elliott, PMG
“Neverending Fan” - VISA - Prettybird
Property Master: Christopher Wright
“Peloton. Anyone. Anywhere” - Series of Campaigns - Stink Films, LLC
Property Master: Mellanie Urquiza, PMG
Sza - “Kill Bill” Music Video - Yella
Property Master: Hannah Olsen
“Taco Bell x Paris Hilton - The Volcano Menu is Back” - Steelhead.tv
Property Master: Lauren Melody Shell, PMG
As previously announced, legendary Property Master Emily Ferry, PMG, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.macguffinawards.com.
The MacGuffin Awards is made possible through the generous support of our event sponsors, including Anheuser-Busch, Dell Technologies, Hill Valley, Independent Studio Services, Lyft, Red Bull, Studio Arts & Technology, Wētā Workshop.
ABOUT PROPERTY MASTERS GUILD:
The Property Masters Guild is dedicated to highlighting and elevating the craft of the Property Master by raising awareness of the craft, fostering collaboration among craft artisans, educating its members, and inspiring future generations of Property Masters. The contributions of Property Masters are integral to the design of every production and play a role in the filmmaking process. www.propertymastersguild.org
