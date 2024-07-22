Partnership Financial Credit Union Awards Scholarships
Members received $44,250 in scholarships
“We are delighted to support these students as they pursue their dreams. We look forward to great things from this impressive group of future leaders.” ”MORTON GROVE, IL, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is pleased to announce that 30 scholarships, totaling $44,250 were awarded to students who applied for PFCU’s 2024 Rising Star Scholarship program. These recipients, all recent high school graduates, can use their scholarships at an accredited college, university, vocational, or trade school of their choice. Since beginning the Rising Star program, PFCU has awarded nearly $340,000 in scholarships to eligible members or children of members.
— Betty Fallos
“As in previous years, PFCU is proud to help fund the educational costs for this year’s scholarship winners,” reported Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience. “We are delighted to support these students as they pursue their dreams. We look forward to great things from this impressive group of future leaders.”
All scholarship applicants were evaluated based upon academic performance, financial need, leadership abilities and community involvement. To be eligible, applicants had to be a Spring of 2024 high school graduate and they or their parent/guardian had to be a member of PFCU. Given the number of applicants and the outstanding talents of the candidates, the Scholarship Committee had an especially challenging task in selecting this year’s winners.
For more information about PFCU’s scholarship program, please contact Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience, at betty@mypfcu.org.
Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, whose origins date back to the 1950’s, partnered together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, helpful relationships with members, while delivering a broad array of financial products and services. To learn more about PFCU, please visit www.mypfcu.org.
Marisa Conforti
Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU)
+1 8479605350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube