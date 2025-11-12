Partnership Financial Credit Union Helps Those in Need on CU Kind Day

The PFCU Team at Feed My Starving Children

We extend this philosophy ('People Helping People') to include helping our communities at large, which includes charity work. Participating annually in CU Kind Day helps us fulfill this mission.” — Mary Ann Pusateri, PFCU’s CEO.

MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morton Grove-based Partnership Financial Credit Union PFCU ), a member-owned financial institution, volunteered at two charities for Oct. 13th’s CU (Credit Union) Kind Day: Feed My Starving Children and Bernie’s Book Bank.PFCU team packed meals at Feed My Starving Children in Schaumburg, an organization that provides nutritious meals to children worldwide. The packed meals are donated to FMSC food partners around the world, where children are fed and lives are saved.Additionally, PFCU team members sorted and packed books at Bernie’s Book Bank in Lake Bluff. This charity transforms children’s lives by providing book ownership through sourcing, processing, and distributing free high-quality books to those who need them most.The Illinois Credit Union League launched CU Kind Day in 2019. It’s a day when Illinois credit unions commit to spreading kindness and credit union awareness by giving back to the communities they serve. PFCU participated for the sixth consecutive year.The credit union philosophy is "People Helping People." According to PFCU, this mantra goes beyond just helping its members with their finances. “We extend this philosophy to include helping our communities at large, which includes charity work. Participating annually in CU Kind Day helps us fulfill this mission,” said Mary Ann Pusateri, PFCU’s CEO.PFCU is a member-owned financial institution open to the community, with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 35 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org

