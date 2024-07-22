National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) Partners with Blue J to Enhance Tax Research Capabilities
WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) proudly announces a strategic partnership with Blue J, a leading tax technology company specializing in AI-driven tax research solutions. This collaboration aims to empower tax professionals with cutting-edge tools to streamline their research processes, deliver precise insights and enhance efficiency.
NATP, the premier association for tax professionals, serves a vast community dedicated to excellence in tax preparation and representation. Committed to providing its members with top-tier resources and education, NATP continually seeks innovative solutions that advance the practice of tax professionals across the nation. Integrating Blue J's flagship generative AI product, Ask Blue J, into NATP's resource arsenal marks a significant step forward in achieving this mission.
Ask Blue J: next-generation tax research
Ask Blue J leverages an extensive U.S. tax content database and the most advanced large language models to quickly generate reliable and verifiable tax answers. The platform provides a comprehensive list of sources used in the response, highlighting relevant passages for easy verification. Using a sophisticated knowledge graph, Ask Blue J supplies additional related materials such as cases, documents, statutes and regulations, allowing users to delve deeper into their research.
Scott Artman, CEO of NATP, commented on the partnership, "Our goal at NATP is to equip our members with the best tools and resources available to excel in their practice. By partnering with Blue J, we enable our members to access cutting-edge, self-reliant tax research today. Ask Blue J's ability to deliver fast, accurate and verifiable answers aligns perfectly with our mission to support tax professionals in their pursuit of excellence."
NATP members can add the Ask Blue J research tool to their resources at a special negotiated rate. This exclusive benefit underscores NATP’s commitment to providing exceptional value and support to its members.
Benjamin Alarie, CEO of Blue J, added: "We are thrilled to partner with NATP, an organization that shares our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of tax professionals. Ask Blue J's advanced generative AI technology, which will enable NATP members to streamline their research processes, reduce the time spent on complex queries and ultimately provide better service to their clients."
About NATP
The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to providing tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to skillfully deliver federal tax preparation services to their clients. NATP is comprised of over 23,000 leading tax professionals who have a superior standard of ethics and professional excellence. Serving nearly 11 million taxpayers, these members rely on NATP to deliver connections, content expertise and advocacy. The organization welcomes all tax professionals in their quest to continually meet the public’s needs, no matter where they are in their careers. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com.
About Blue J
Founded in 2015, Blue J is a tax technology company on a mission to bring absolute clarity to the law. Blue J's software empowers tax and legal professionals to perform exceptional analysis and deliver more insights faster. Leading professional services firms and corporations harness Blue J's industry-leading generative AI solution to solve their clients' most challenging issues, unlocking extraordinary customer value.
