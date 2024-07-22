Statement from Attorney General James on Shootings in Clinton Hill

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to a pair of shootings that occurred last night in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood:

“Last night, two people were killed and one critically injured in Clinton Hill as a result of gun violence. My office is working with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and local elected officials to get information about these shootings and inform the community. We must do more to protect our communities from the dangers of gun violence and ensure that all our neighbors have access to the support they need and feel safe on our streets. I encourage anyone who has information about these shootings to report it to the NYPD by calling 800-577-TIPS (8477).”