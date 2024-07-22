Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,250 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Attorney General James on Shootings in Clinton Hill

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to a pair of shootings that occurred last night in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood:

“Last night, two people were killed and one critically injured in Clinton Hill as a result of gun violence. My office is working with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and local elected officials to get information about these shootings and inform the community. We must do more to protect our communities from the dangers of gun violence and ensure that all our neighbors have access to the support they need and feel safe on our streets. I encourage anyone who has information about these shootings to report it to the NYPD by calling 800-577-TIPS (8477).”

You just read:

Statement from Attorney General James on Shootings in Clinton Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more