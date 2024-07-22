Submit Release
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), generated net income of $12.8 million, or $0.98 per basic share and $0.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.75 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. In addition, the Company generated net income of $24.2 million, or $1.84 per basic share and $1.83 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $1.56 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings due to the strong performance of our loan portfolio. Despite the high interest rate environment during 2023 that continued into 2024, loan demand remained strong with originations and outstanding commitments remaining robust. As has been in the past, construction lending in high demand-high absorption areas continues to be our focus.”

Highlights for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024 are as follows:

  • Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average assets ratio of 2.70%, a return on average equity ratio of 17.28%, and an efficiency ratio of 35.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a return on average assets ratio of 2.60%, a return on average equity ratio of 16.59%, and an efficiency ratio of 36.54%.
  • Net interest income increased by $2.2 million and $4.4 million, or 9.2% and 9.3%, respectively, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023.
  • Our commitments, loans-in-process, and standby letters of credit outstanding totaled $700.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $719.6 million at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $166.1 million, or 9.4%, to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in assets was primarily due to an increase in net loans of $121.5 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $45.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $45.2 million, or 65.8%, to $113.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $68.7 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was a result of an increase in deposits of $163.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $17.0 million, an increase of $121.5 million in net loans, and stock repurchases of $2.4 million.

Equity securities decreased $102,000, or 0.6%, to $18.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $18.1 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in equity securities was attributable to market depreciation of $102,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Securities held-to-maturity decreased $468,000, or 3.0%, to $15.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $15.9 million at December 31, 2023 due to $479,000 in maturities and pay-downs of various investment securities, partially offset by a decrease of $10,000 in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $121.5 million, or 7.7%, to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, was primarily due to loan originations of $364.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024, consisting primarily of $323.8 million in construction loans with respect to which approximately 34.0% of the funds were disbursed at loan closings, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans. In addition, during the six months ended June 30, 2024, we originated $21.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, $14.0 million in non-residential loans, and $5.1 million in multi-family loans.

Loan originations during the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted in a net increase of $110.5 million in construction loans, $9.4 million in non-residential loans, $2.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $938,000 in multi-family loans, and $440,000 in consumer loans. The increase in our loan portfolio was partially offset by decreases of $1.3 million in mixed-use loans and $652,000 in residential loans, coupled with normal pay-downs and principal reductions.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.9 million as of June 30, 2024 from $5.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to a credit to the provision for credit losses totaling $145,000 and charge-offs of $33,000.  

Premises and equipment decreased $397,000, or 1.6%, to $25.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to the depreciation of fixed assets.

Investments in Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $217,000, or 23.4%, to $712,000 at June 30, 2024 from $929,000 at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to the mandatory redemption of Federal Home Loan Bank stock totaling $315,000 in connection with the maturity of $7.0 million in advances in 2024, offset by purchases of Federal Home Loan Bank stock totaling $98,000 due to the growth of our mortgage loan portfolio.

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $319,000, or 1.3%, to $25.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $25.1 million at December 31, 2023 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable increased $1.2 million, or 9.4%, to $13.5 million at June 30, 2024 from $12.3 million at December 31, 2023 due to an increase in the loan portfolio.

Foreclosed real estate was $1.5 million at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Right of use assets — operating decreased $280,000, or 6.1%, to $4.3 million at June 30, 2024 from $4.6 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to amortization.

Other assets decreased $660,000, or 8.2%, to $7.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $8.0 million at December 31, 2023 due to a decrease in tax assets of $691,000 and a decrease in suspense accounts of $31,000, partially offset by an increase of $66,000 in prepaid expenses.  

Total deposits increased $163.8 million, or 11.7%, to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily due to the Bank offering competitive interest rates to attract deposits. This resulted in a shift in deposits whereby certificates of deposit increased $151.0 million, or 19.8%, and NOW/money market accounts increased $75.0 million, or 51.8%, partially offset by decreases in savings account balances of $47.5 million, or 24.7%, and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $14.6 million, or 4.9%.  

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $7.0 million, or 50.0%, to $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2023 due to the maturity of borrowings in 2024. Federal Reserve Bank borrowings decreased $10.0 million, or 20.0%, to $40.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $50.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance decreased $117,000, or 5.8%, to $1.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $2.0 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to remittance of real estate tax payments to various local tax authorities.

Lease liability – operating decreased $255,000, or 5.5%, to $4.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $4.6 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to amortization.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased $1.1 million, or 7.8%, to $12.5 million at June 30, 2024 from $13.6 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to a decrease in accrued expense of $1.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accounts payable of $526,000 and deferred compensation of $263,000. The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments decreased $197,000, or 22.6%, to $803,000 at June 30, 2024 from $1.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased $20.7 million, or 7.4% to $300.0 million at June 30, 2024, from $279.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $24.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, the amortization expense of $888,000 relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, a reduction of $435,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with an increase of $276,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares, an exercise of stock options totaling $14,000, and $6,000 in other comprehensive income, partially offset by stock repurchases totaling $2.5 million and dividends paid and declared of $2.7 million.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $26.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $24.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income of $2.2 million, or 9.2%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income that exceeded an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in the average balances of loans and interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by decreases in the average balances of investment securities and FHLB stock. The increase in interest income is also attributable to a rising interest rate environment due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in 2023.

The increase in market interest rates in 2023 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits and borrowed money. The increase in interest expense was also due to an increase in the average balances on our certificates of deposits, our interest-bearing demand deposits, and our borrowed money, offset by a decrease in the average balances on our savings and club deposits.

Total interest and dividend income increased $8.5 million, or 26.9%, to $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $31.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $355.4 million, or 24.4%, to $1.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $1.5 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 17 basis points from 8.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 8.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense increased $6.3 million, or 82.1%, to $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 101 basis points from 3.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of  $367.7 million, or 39.6%, to $1.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $928.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Our net interest margin decreased 81 basis points, or 12.3%, to 5.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 6.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense reduction of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a credit loss expense of $610,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The credit loss expense reduction of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $218,000 and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $8,000. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $218,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a reduction of $30.4 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments and favorable trends in the economy.

We charged-off $12,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to charge-offs of $194,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The charge-offs of $12,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs of $194,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 were comprised of a charge-off of $159,000 related to three performing construction loans on the same project whereby we sold the loans to a third-party subsequent to June 30, 2023 at a loss of $159,000. The remaining charge-offs of $35,000 for the 2023 period were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries from previously charged-off loans during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $731,000 compared to non-interest income of $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $289,000, or 28.3%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to decreases of $391,000 in BOLI income, $113,000 in investment advisory fees, and $4,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $116,000 in other loan fees and service charges and $103,000 in unrealized gain/loss on equity securities.

The decrease in BOLI income was primarily due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies that resulted in additional BOLI income of $404,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in investment advisory fees was due to the disposition in January 2024 of the Bank’s assets relating to the Harbor West Wealth Management Group. As a result of the transaction, the Bank no longer generates investment advisory fees.

The increase of $116,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to an increase of $93,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees and an increase of $21,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees.

The increase in unrealized loss on equity securities was due to an unrealized loss of $20,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to an unrealized loss of $123,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The unrealized loss of $20,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to market interest rate volatility during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $617,000, or 6.9%, to $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $415,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $297,000 in other operating expense, $69,000 in occupancy expense, $53,000 in outside data processing expense, and $6,000 in real estate owned expense, partially offset by decreases of $144,000 in advertising expense, and $79,000 in equipment expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million and $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we had approximately $199,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $587,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in tax exempt income was due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Our effective income tax rates were 27.6% and 28.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $51.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $46.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income of $4.4 million, or 9.3%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income that exceeded an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in loans and interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by decreases in investment securities and FHLB stock. The increase in interest income is also attributable to a rising interest rate environment as a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases during 2023.

The increase in market interest rates in 2023 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits and borrowed money. The increase in interest expense was also due to increases in the balances on our certificates of deposits, our interest-bearing demand deposits, and our borrowed money, offset by a decrease in the balances of our savings and club deposits.

Total interest and dividend income increased $18.1 million, or 30.1%, to $78.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $358.3 million, or 25.3%, to $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $1.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 33 basis points from 8.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 8.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense increased $13.8 million, or 103.1%, to $27.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 126 basis points from 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $383.0 million, or 43.6%, to $1.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $877.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest margin decreased 85 basis points, or 12.8%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.77% compared to 6.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense reduction totaling $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a credit loss expense totaling $611,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The credit loss expense reduction of $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $235,000, a credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000, and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $11,000. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $391,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to a reduction of $27.2 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments and favorable trends in the economy. The credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to favorable trends in the economy.

We charged-off $32,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to charge-offs of $214,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023. The charge-offs of $32,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2024 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs of $214,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 were comprised of a charge-off of $159,000 related to three performing construction loans on the same project whereby we sold the loans to a third-party subsequent to June 30, 2023 at a loss of $159,000. The remaining charge-offs of $55,000 for the 2023 period were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries from previously charged-off loans during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $1.3 million compared to non-interest income of $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $850,000, or 39.8%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to decreases of $385,000 in BOLI income, $229,000 in investment advisory fees, $204,000 in unrealized losses on equity securities, $29,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and $3,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income.

The decrease in BOLI income was primarily due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies that resulted in additional BOLI income of $404,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in investment advisory fees was due to the disposition in January 2024 of the Bank’s assets relating to the Harbor West Wealth Management Group. As a result of the transaction, the Bank no longer generates investment advisory fees.

The decrease in unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities was due to an unrealized loss of $102,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to an unrealized gain of $102,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2023. The unrealized loss of $102,000 on equity securities during the 2024 period was due to market interest rate volatility during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The decrease of $29,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to a decrease of $46,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees, partially offset by increases of $14,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees and $2,000 in savings account fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $2.1 million, or 12.3%, to $19.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $17.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, $840,000 in other operating expense, $174,000 in outside data processing expense, and $107,000 in occupancy expense, partially offset by decreases of $130,000 in equipment expense, $106,000 in advertising expense, and $2,000 in real estate owned expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $9.5 million and $9.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, we had approximately $394,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $770,000 in tax exempt income for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in tax exempt income was due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our effective income tax rates were 28.3% and 28.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $5.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, we had two non-performing construction loans totaling $4.4 million secured by the same project located in the Bronx, New York. The other non-performing assets consisted of one foreclosed property at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.30% at June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.33% at December 31, 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.9 million, or 0.29% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at June 30, 2024, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

In addition, at June 30, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $803,000 and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $126,000.

Capital

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 15.54% as of June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company had the ability to borrow $841.9 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, $29.6 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 14.37% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.66%.

The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.   Of the total shares repurchased under this program, 957,275 of such shares were repurchased during 2023 at a total cost of $13.7 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 1,091,174 shares of common stock under its second repurchase program, at a cost of $17.2 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company’s operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns, and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:   Kenneth A. Martinek
    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
     
PHONE:   (914) 684-2500
     


NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
 
             
    June 30,   December 31,
    2024
 		  2023
    (In thousands, except share
    and per share amounts)
ASSETS            
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions   $ 13,276     $ 13,394  
Interest-bearing deposits     100,609       55,277  
Total cash and cash equivalents     113,885       68,671  
Certificates of deposit     100       100  
Equity securities     18,000       18,102  
Securities held-to-maturity ( net of allowance for credit losses of $126 and $136, respectively )     15,392       15,860  
Loans receivable     1,708,430       1,586,721  
Deferred loan (fees) costs, net     (209 )     176  
Allowance for credit losses     (4,915 )     (5,093 )
Net loans     1,703,306       1,581,804  
Premises and equipment, net     25,055       25,452  
Investments in restricted stock, at cost     712       929  
Bank owned life insurance     25,401       25,082  
Accrued interest receivable     13,473       12,311  
Real estate owned     1,456       1,456  
Property held for investment     1,389       1,407  
Right of Use Assets – Operating     4,286       4,566  
Right of Use Assets – Financing     349       351  
Other assets     7,384       8,044  
Total assets   $ 1,930,188     $ 1,764,135  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $ 285,541     $ 300,184  
Interest bearing     1,278,309       1,099,852  
Total deposits     1,563,850       1,400,036  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance     1,903       2,020  
Borrowings     47,000       64,000  
Lease Liability – Operating     4,370       4,625  
Lease Liability – Financing     590       571  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     12,500       13,558  
Total liabilities     1,630,213       1,484,810  
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   $     $  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 13,990,602 shares and 14,144,856 shares outstanding, respectively     140       142  
Additional paid-in capital     108,630       109,924  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares     (6,128 )     (6,563 )
Retained earnings     197,010       175,505  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     323       317  
Total stockholders’ equity     299,975       279,325  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,930,188     $ 1,764,135  
             



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
                           
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024
   2023
   2024   2023
                (In thousands, except per share amounts)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Loans   $ 38,634     $ 30,494     $ 75,337     $ 58,069  
Interest-earning deposits     1,385       1,001       2,585       1,705  
Securities     218       219       436       452  
Total Interest Income     40,237       31,714       78,358       60,226  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Deposits     13,435       7,609       25,829       13,161  
Borrowings     570       78       1,302       190  
Financing lease     10       9       19       19  
Total Interest Expense     14,015       7,696       27,150       13,370  
Net Interest Income     26,222       24,018       51,208       46,856  
Provision for (reversal of) credit loss     (226 )     610       (391 )     611  
Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Loss     26,448       23,408       51,599       46,245  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                          
Other loan fees and service charges     563       447       1,025       1,054  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance     162       553       319       704  
Investment advisory fees     -       113       -       229  
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities     (20 )     (123 )     (102 )     102  
Other     26       30       43       46  
Total Non-Interest Income     731       1,020       1,285       2,135  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:                          
Salaries and employee benefits     5,252       4,837       10,603       9,378  
Occupancy expense     674       605       1,381       1,274  
Equipment     221       300       474       604  
Outside data processing     607       554       1,243       1,069  
Advertising     94       238       182       288  
Real estate owned expense     27       21       39       41  
Other     2,623       2,326       5,257       4,417  
Total Non-Interest Expenses     9,498       8,881       19,179       17,071  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     17,681       15,547       33,705       31,309  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     4,883       4,460       9,533       8,978  
NET INCOME   $ 12,798     $ 11,087     $ 24,172     $ 22,331  
                           



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)   (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Per share data:                        
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.98     $ 0.75     $ 1.84     $ 1.56  
Earnings per share - diluted     0.97       0.75       1.83       1.56  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     13,084       14,700       13,119       14,322  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     13,181       14,731       13,205       14,361  
Performance ratios/data:                        
Return on average total assets     2.70 %     2.89 %     2.60 %     2.91 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     17.28 %     16.61 %     16.59 %     16.73 %
Net interest income   $ 26,222     $ 24,018     $ 51,208     $ 46,856  
Net interest margin     5.79 %     6.60 %     5.77 %     6.62 %
Efficiency ratio     35.24 %     35.47 %     36.54 %     34.85 %
Net charge-off ratio     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.03 %
                         
Loan portfolio composition:                 June 30, 2024     December 31, 2023
One-to-four family               $ 4,600     $ 5,252  
Multi-family                 199,865       198,927  
Mixed-use                 28,305       29,643  
Total residential real estate                 232,770       233,822  
Non-residential real estate                 30,556       21,130  
Construction                 1,329,953       1,219,413  
Commercial and industrial                 113,471       111,116  
Consumer                 1,680       1,240  
Gross loans                 1,708,430       1,586,721  
Deferred loan (fees) costs, net                 (209 )     176  
Total loans               $ 1,708,221     $ 1,586,897  
Asset quality data:                        
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing               $ -     $ -  
Non-accrual loans                 4,404       4,385  
OREO property                 1,456       1,456  
Total non-performing assets               $ 5,860     $ 5,841  
                         
Allowance for credit losses to total loans                 0.29 %     0.32 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans                 111.60 %     116.15 %
Non-performing loans to total loans                 0.26 %     0.28 %
Non-performing assets to total assets                 0.30 %     0.33 %
                         
Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios:                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.66 %     14.11 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.37 %     13.78 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.37 %     13.78 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio                 14.37 %     16.21 %
 



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
                                     
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Balance   and dividend   Yield   Balance   and dividend   Yield
    (In thousands, except yield/cost information)   (In thousands, except yield/cost information)
Loan receivable gross   $ 1,687,029     $ 38,634     9.16 %   $ 1,341,597     $ 30,494     9.09 %
Securities     33,438       199     2.38 %     39,967       198     1.98 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     704       19     10.80 %     928       21     9.05 %
Other interest-earning assets     89,736       1,385     6.17 %     72,991       1,001     5.49 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,810,907       40,237     8.89 %     1,455,483       31,714     8.72 %
Allowance for credit losses     (4,927 )                 (4,070 )            
Non-interest-earning assets     91,085                   83,521              
Total assets   $ 1,897,065                 $ 1,534,934              
                                     
Interest-bearing demand deposit   $ 205,536     $ 1,930     3.76 %   $ 85,919     $ 483     2.25 %
Savings and club accounts     158,292       982     2.48 %     267,368       1,836     2.75 %
Certificates of deposit     884,626       10,523     4.76 %     560,702       5,290     3.77 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,248,454       13,435     4.30 %     913,989       7,609     3.33 %
Borrowed money     47,276       580     4.91 %     14,000       87     2.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,295,730       14,015     4.33 %     927,989       7,696     3.32 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit     285,368                   322,722              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     19,641                   17,224              
Total liabilities     1,600,739                   1,267,935              
Equity     296,326                   266,999              
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,897,065                 $ 1,534,934              
                                     
Net interest income / interest spread         $ 26,222     4.56 %         $ 24,018     5.40 %
Net interest rate margin                 5.79 %                 6.60 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 515,177                 $ 527,494              
Average interest-earning assets                                    
to interest-bearing liabilities     139.76 %                 156.84 %            
 



NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Balance   and dividend   Yield   Balance   and dividend   Yield
    (In thousands, except yield/cost information)   (In thousands, except yield/cost information)
Loan receivable Gross   $ 1,649,686     $ 75,337     9.13 %   $ 1,305,922     $ 58,069     8.89 %
Securities     33,643       396     2.35 %     42,232       409     1.94 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     773       40     10.35 %     1,039       43     8.28 %
Other interest-earning assets     90,644       2,585     5.70 %     67,269       1,705     5.07 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,774,746       78,358     8.83 %     1,416,462       60,226     8.50 %
Allowance for loan losses     (5,009 )                 (4,760 )            
Non-interest-earning assets     89,972                   82,217              
Total assets   $ 1,859,709                 $ 1,493,919              
                                     
Interest-bearing demand deposit   $ 188,510     $ 3,483     3.70 %   $ 88,047     $ 911     2.07 %
Savings and club accounts     170,531       2,184     2.56 %     276,886       3,749     2.71 %
Certificates of deposit     847,606       20,162     4.76 %     496,338       8,501     3.43 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,206,647       25,829     4.28 %     861,271       13,161     3.06 %
Borrowed money     54,184       1,321     4.88 %     16,514       209     2.53 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,260,831       27,150     4.31 %     877,785       13,370     3.05 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit     288,639                   333,948              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     18,865                   16,208              
Total liabilities     1,568,335                   1,227,941              
Equity     291,374                   265,978              
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,859,709                 $ 1,493,919              
                                     
Net interest income / interest spread         $ 51,208     4.52 %         $ 46,856     5.46 %
Net interest rate margin                 5.77 %                 6.62 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 513,915                 $ 538,677              
Average interest-earning assets                                    
to interest-bearing liabilities     140.76 %                 161.37 %            

