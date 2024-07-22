Submit Release
Heritage Hills management is topic of Aug. 27 public meeting

MEDORA, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house on Aug. 27, from 5-8 p.m., at the outside shelter located at the Hickory Hills Park, near Medora, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, forest plans, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the 704-acre Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area, in Warren County.

This will be a come-and-go open house format with staff from various bureaus and programs on hand to answer questions.

