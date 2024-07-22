Synametrics Technologies has introduced a new SynaMan version 5.7, Build 1642
Enhanced Document Security and User Management.MILLSTONE, NJ, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synametrics Technologies proudly announces the release of SynaMan version 5.7, the latest version of its powerful file management solution. This new release introduces a significant feature to enhance document security and user flexibility.
New Feature in SynaMan 5.7
Public Link For Viewing Sensitive Documents
The new public link feature allows users to create links that enable external parties to view documents without the ability to modify, print, or copy content. This ensures sensitive information remains secure while being accessible only to authorized viewers.
- Restricted Access: View-only link recipients can see the document without altering, printing, or copying its contents.
- Easy Setup: Generate viewing-only links with a simple right-click action on supported file types, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, plain text files, and various markup languages.
- Custom Watermarking: Administrators can add customizable watermarks to documents for added security. Watermark settings are configurable through the SynaMan administration interface.
Compliance Standards Supported by SynaMan
SynaMan's features are designed to support and enhance compliance with several key standards, ensuring data security and privacy:
- International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR): Controls the export and import of defense-related articles and services, requiring stringent access controls to prevent unauthorized foreign access to sensitive defense-related information.
- Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS): This department ensures data security and privacy for criminal justice information, mandating advanced authentication, encryption, and audit logging to protect sensitive data accessed by law enforcement agencies.
- Export Administration Regulations (EAR): Regulate the export of commercial and dual-use items, requiring proper classification, determining license requirements, and implementing strict access controls to prevent the unauthorized export of sensitive technologies.
- Department of Defense—Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (CC SRG): This guide ensures that the DoD's cloud services meet security requirements, including controls for data protection, incident response, continuous monitoring, and adherence to strict security protocols for cloud service providers.
- Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2: Validates the effectiveness of cryptographic modules requiring the use of validated cryptographic modules that meet specified security requirements, including key management, authentication, and physical security.
- IRS Publication 1075: Protects the confidentiality and integrity of federal tax information (FTI) with VPN requirements and security controls. These methods involve secure methods like VPNs for remote access, encryption, and stringent guidelines for data handling and incident response.
These enhancements and compliance measures demonstrate Synametric Technologies' ongoing dedication to providing secure and user-friendly solutions for modern file management needs. For more information about SynaMan and its features, please click here.
About SynaMan
SynaMan is an advanced on-premises software solution designed to streamline file sharing while maintaining 100% privacy for individuals and corporations. It provides a secure and affordable way to transfer files of any size across different operating systems. Operating entirely through a web interface, SynaMan eliminates the need for additional software, requiring only a browser for connection, management, and file sharing. Users can effortlessly include large files in emails without concerns about size limitations or rejection, boosting convenience and productivity. SynaMan excels among similar products due to its unmatched combination of privacy, user-friendliness, comprehensive features, scalability, integration capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. Its flexibility enables users to customize the software to their needs, ensuring seamless integration with diverse business processes.
Features like:
- Strong Security: End-to-end encryption and single sign-on authentication ensure that only authorized individuals can access designated files and
directories.
- Public Links: These simplify file sharing with one-time users, and integration with systems like Active Directory streamlines user management.
- Compliance: On-premises deployment helps organizations comply with privacy regulations and internal security policies. SSL Encryption and FIPS 140-2 compliance ensure secure file transfers.
- Audit Trail: Provides comprehensive visibility into file activities, promoting accountability and effective permission management.
- Flexible Deployment: Host data on-premises or in a private cloud and implement password protection for sensitive files.
About Synametric Technologies
Founded in 1997, Synametric Technologies is a privately held company based in NJ. The company specializes in developing innovative software solutions that address the needs of businesses and IT professionals worldwide. Synametric Technologies' flagship products include Syncrify, an incremental backup software; SynaMan, a web-based remote file manager; and Xeams, an email security and archiving solution. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Synametric Technologies provides robust support and regular product updates. The company's solutions are trusted by thousands of users around the globe, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, across various industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and government.
