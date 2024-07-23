“Blue Orange” Unveils New Release “Next Station Paris”: Chart A Path to Metro Mastery in the City of Lights

Top View Photo courtesy of Marine Sanchez

Third Installment of Acclaimed Metro-Planning Board Game Series Excites Gamers Worldwide

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the resounding success of its predecessors set in London and Tokyo, Blue Orange Games is proud to announce the launch of "Next Station Paris," the latest addition to its beloved metro-planning series. Designed to captivate both seasoned strategists and newcomers alike, this flip-and-write game invites players to become master architects of Paris' iconic metro network.

Set against the backdrop of the romantic cityscape, "Next Station Paris" challenges players to strategically connect the capital's famous landmarks using above-ground crossings and optimizing connections on the central platform. With its familiar design and easy-to-understand gameplay mechanics, this game promises an exhilarating experience that celebrates both the artistry of city planning and the thrill of competition.

"We are thrilled to introduce 'Next Station Paris' to our lineup," said Florian Binet, COO of Blue Orange Games USA. "This new title in the series maintains the same style and game play that lovers of Next Station London and Next Station Tokyo are familiar with, but offers just enough difference to keep things interesting. Not only that, it just happens to be releasing hot on the heels of the Paris Summer Olympics which adds an additional layer of excitement.”

Available for play on Board Game Arena for virtual enthusiasts, and released in Europe last month, "Next Station Paris" has already garnered attention from gaming communities worldwide. Instagram influencer Favoritefoe raved about the series, noting, "Having played all 3 games this morning, Paris feels slightly easier in that it seems more generous in terms of ways to reach more stations per round. Tokyo is the most complicated for me - managing the green line and mitigating negative points shapes my strategy and makes me prioritize what I can do to double up on nearby points. London is smooth and familiar and is now a game I pull out when I want to play something that I can enjoy puzzling out without too much brain pain. I'm super glad I have them all as they each bring a different vibe. Plus they are colorful, compact and fun, quick solos!"

"Next Station Paris'' will undoubtedly be a highlight at Gen Con in Indianapolis, IN, where it is being officially launched on August 4, 2024 at the Blue Orange Booth 1901. Attendees can experience firsthand the thrill of strategic metro planning. With its compact design, colorful aesthetics, and engaging gameplay, the game promises to be a favorite among board game enthusiasts of all ages.

Next Station Paris will retail for $19.99 USD and will be available for purchase on Amazon and in various independent toy stores and game stores across Northern America in August 2024.

Next Station Paris - How to Play