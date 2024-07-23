Kinexum Congratulates TIXiMED
Kinexum congratulates TIXiMED on obtaining clearance from the US FDA to commence clinical testing of its TIX100.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinexum congratulates TIXiMED (www.tiximed.com) on obtaining clearance from the US FDA to commence clinical testing of its TIX100, an innovative small molecule targeting TXNIP, for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. This is a major milestone in the development of the company’s novel approach to the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and gives TIXiMED the go ahead to start its human clinical trials with TIX100.
Kinexum acted as regulatory advisor to TIXiMED in connection with its IND application.
