Kinexum Congratulates TIXiMED

Kinexum congratulates TIXiMED on obtaining clearance from the US FDA to commence clinical testing of its TIX100.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinexum congratulates TIXiMED (www.tiximed.com) on obtaining clearance from the US FDA to commence clinical testing of its TIX100, an innovative small molecule targeting TXNIP, for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. This is a major milestone in the development of the company’s novel approach to the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and gives TIXiMED the go ahead to start its human clinical trials with TIX100.

TIXiMED Receives IND Approval from the FDA for its Novel Oral Antidiabetic, TIX100.

Kinexum acted as regulatory advisor to TIXiMED in connection with its IND application.

