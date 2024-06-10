Kitalys Institute Hosts Leading Experts on Preventing Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease
THL24 Session 2: Novel Interventions for Preempting Neurodegeneration, to take place on Friday, June 14, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. EDTWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitalys Institute Hosts Leading Experts on Preventing Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease at Session 2 of the Targeting Healthy Longevity Conference on Friday, June 14, 2024
The Kitalys Institute, a nonprofit focused on accelerating the translation of geroscience and healthspan research into public health gains and healthy longevity for all, has set the date and topic for Session 2 of Targeting Healthy Longevity 2024 (THL24): “Novel Interventions for Preempting Neurodegeneration,” to take place on Friday, June 14, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. EDT. Registration is free of charge and is required in order to attend. The annual THL conference focuses on the opportunities and challenges for preventing and delaying the onset of chronic diseases and age-related disabilities by targeting their shared root causes. It brings together leading experts from science, industry, government, healthcare, and other domains to devise solutions for increasing healthspan, the period of life free of chronic diseases and disabilities.
Lee Rubin, PhD, Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, Harvard Stem Cell Institute – along with Lawrence Steinman, MD, George A. Zimmerman Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, and Pediatrics, Stanford University – will co-moderate Session 2. With a panel of leading researchers, they will discuss potential early-stage interventions to prevent dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions, with an emphasis on interventions that could be used in people with very early or no disease – even young, healthy people. From small molecules and vaccines to GLP-1 agonists already approved for other indications, the conversation will cover a multitude of related topics. Many of the approaches to be discussed will also reduce risks of other major chronic diseases.
Expert panelists will include:
• David Holtzman, MD, Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurology, Washington University School of Medicine
• Beth Stevens, PhD, Associate Professor Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School
• Saul Villeda, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Anatomy, University of California San Francisco
• Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, D.H. Chen Distinguished Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University
A pre-session chat to kick off the day’s event will feature:
• Jamie Justice, PhD, Executive Vice President of the Health Domain at XPRIZE, an established global leader in designing, launching, and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity’s greatest challenges
• Joan Mannick, MD, Co-founder and CEO at Tornado Therapeutics, a biotech company developing safer, more effective rapalogs to treat disease and extend healthy lifespan
• George Vradenburg, Founder and Chairman of UsAgainstAlzheimer's, a nonprofit established in 2010 to disrupt and diversify the movement to cure Alzheimer’s
“The human and economic toll that neurodegenerative diseases take is intensifying as prevalence goes up and demographics shift further toward population aging,” said endocrinologist Alexander Fleming, MD, who heads the Kitalys Institute and led landmark drug approvals at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “It’s essential that we quicky develop and apply ways to preempt these highly debilitating conditions if we’re to improve the trajectory of human health.”
The June 14 event is the second session of the rolling THL24 Conference. This year’s Inaugural Session took place on May 3 and featured a fireside chat with Monica Bertagnolli, MD, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Victor Dzau, MD, President, National Academy of Medicine (NAM).
The June 14 live, online session is open to all and is free of charge. Registration is required, and registrants will automatically receive a link to the on-demand recording of the discussion afterward. Those with a scheduling conflict are encouraged to register and listen to the recorded conversations at their convenience. The pre-session chat begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT, with the panel discussion following at 2 p.m. EDT.
More about the annual conference
Organized in 2017 and until 2023 called Targeting Metabesity, the annual Targeting Healthy Longevity Conference has become a preeminent venue for the exchange of knowledge and ideas among scientists, regulators, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, businesses, and others involved in geroscience and healthspan research, development, evaluation, and utilization. Hosted by the Kitalys Institute, the virtual event is free and open to everyone.
About the Kitalys Institute
Focused on catalyzing vital change, the not-for-profit Kitalys Institute was established in response to the great promise of geroscience to slow the aging process and increase healthy longevity for all. Leveraging its unique expertise in advancing scientific discoveries, clinical development, and regulation, the Kitalys Institute seeks to accelerate the translation of geroscience into safe and effective, evidence-based solutions for increasing healthspan. The vision of the Kitalys Institute is to extend healthy longevity for all – so more of our years can be healthy ones. Learn more at Kitalys.org. Watch any of the nearly 200 Targeting [Metabesity] Healthy Longevity sessions at healthy-longevity.org.
