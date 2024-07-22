The UNITAR Global Water Academy Hosts a Side Event at the High-Level Political Forum

During the UGWA event, the following panellists examined innovative solutions, including scientific, technological, natural, and governance approaches, to bolster freshwater resilience, transboundary governance, and policy alignment with SDG 6 targets: Mr Alex Mejia, Director, Division for People and Social Inclusion, UNITAR, Mr Amir Asif, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, York University; Mr Federico Properzi, Chief Technical Advisor, UN-Water; Ms Diana Kopensky, Head, Freshwater Ecosystems Unit, Marine and Freshwater Branch UNEP; Prof. Kaveh Madani Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health; Prof. Sapna Sharma, York University Academic Director, UNITAR Global Water Academy; Prof. Stephanie Gora, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Civil Engineering York University; Mr. Duncan Ross, Chief of Data and Analytics, Times Higher Education; and Mr. Kevin Hall, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Victoria.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Mejia stressed the importance of empowering communities through knowledge sharing and capacity building as it is critical for achieving the objectives of SDG 6. Further, he stated that the UGWA’s mission of tackling diverse aspects of the water sustainability crisis through training, capacity-building, research, and knowledge mobilization has never been more important as a means of fostering collaboration in water management to address these global water challenges and create more sustainable solutions for the future.

In Mr. Asif’s opening remarks, he highlighted that many Indigenous communities in Canada still struggle with access to clean drinking water. Even those near urban centres like Toronto, (home to York University), face water insecurity issues. Disproportionately, Asif claimed women in these communities bear the burden of water scarcity due to their traditional responsibilities in water collection, household management, and caregiving. In many Indigenous cultures, water holds profound cultural significance and is central to efforts to protect water resources, the environment, and Indigenous rights. Asif further stated, that by fostering collaboration and sharing available solutions, we can leverage water as a catalyst for health, equality, and well-being, as well as advocate for peace and protecting a shared world.



