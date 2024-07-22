Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meetings with Senior Leaders in the Federated States of Micronesia

Chief of Naval Operations Spokesperson Navy Cmdr. Desiree Frame provided the following readout:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Vice President of the Federated Sates of Micronesia (FSM) Aren Palik, FSM Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Lorin Robert, and the Lt. Gov. of Chuuk, FSM, Hon. Mekioshy William, July 21-22.

During these engagements, she emphasized how the U.S. and FSM’s shared commitment to their longstanding defense and security ties, underpinned by the Compact of Free Association, support freedom, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders discussed new prospects for defense posture cooperation, including in Yap State, and talked about enhanced exercise opportunities as the U.S. - FSM partnership grows stronger. They also underscored the importance of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Partnership 2024-2 - the largest maritime humanitarian and civic assistance mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific - to the people of FSM.

The CNO highlighted how the United States military serves as a defense force for the freely associated states, including Micronesia, and how America's all-volunteer force draws strength from Freely Associated States citizens. Franchetti said she was grateful for the military service of Micronesian citizens, who serve at a higher rate per capita than any other U.S. state.

This was Franchetti’s first meeting with FSM leadership.