Accelare Announced As A Platinum Sponsor At ATSIP Conference In San Diego
Company to showcase AI-powered redaction technology at the Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals Traffic Records ForumRANDOLPH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelare is proud to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) Traffic Records Forum, which will take place from August 11 to August 14, 2024, in San Diego, California.
In addition to its sponsorship, Derek Sewall, senior design engineer at Accelare, will present “Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Redaction Requests.” at the Traffic Records Forum workshops. The session aims to share Accelare’s practical experience leveraging AI to streamline redaction processes within a Crash system modernization project for a midsized state's Department of Transportation (DoT). Sewell’s talk will focus on how their team overcame the challenges encountered and the lessons learned during the integration and testing of AI technology rather than serving as a product demonstration or detailed examination of the Crash system itself.
Sewall will also provide an overview of the architecture used and offer guidance on developing and deploying AI in public sector applications such as traffic systems. Attendees will learn how to apply AI practically, enhancing their understanding of how such technologies can be effectively implemented in their projects.
Join Accelare and other industry leaders in San Diego this summer for a comprehensive exploration of how better data can help save lives at the ATSIP Traffic Records Forum.
About the Company:
Founded in 2000, Accelare is a Boston-based management consulting company that set out to change the world of work by leading organizations by transforming the digital business model. Accelare’s Platform-based Design Engineering approach empowers organizations to run and improve their operations while transforming their business by aligning people, processes, and new, innovative technologies.
Mark Withington
Accelare
+1 (781) 285-8528
mark.withington@accelare.com