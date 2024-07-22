Jessica E. Edwards' New Children's Book, "Bennie Gets Lost at the Zoo," Takes Readers on a Wild Adventure
Join Bennie the red panda in "Bennie Gets Lost at the Zoo" as he embarks on an adventurous journey to find his way home, learning about friendship & belonging.
Even when we feel lost, we can always find our way home with friends' help and a little courage.”LONDON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica E. Edwards, a second grade teacher, is thrilled to announce the release of her children's book, "Bennie Gets Lost at the Zoo." This heartwarming tale follows Bennie, an adventurous red panda who takes an unexpected journey through a bustling zoo, discovering new friends and learning valuable lessons about identity and belonging along the way.
The Story:
Bennie, a red panda with an extraordinary talent for napping, dozes off in his favorite bamboo forest only to awaken in a foreign environment. He finds himself in Africa, a world away from his home, after accidentally hitching a ride in a giant's backpack. Lost and bewildered, Bennie embarks on a quest to return home.
During his journey, Bennie befriends Mo, a quirky squirrel who initially mistakes him for a peculiar-looking squirrel. Together, they navigate the unfamiliar terrain, encountering a series of humorous misunderstandings and misadventures. They meet Emmy, an elephant who believes Bennie is a discolored fox from Glacier Bay, leading them on a wild goose chase to a frigid, snowy landscape.
Their quest continues as they meet Fionna, a fox who points them toward Reptile Ridge in Asia. Along the way, they encounter a philosophical talking tortoise named Tommy, who adds a touch of wisdom to their journey. Bennie's impatience leads him to a near-miss with a group of tigers, but he eventually spots a sign for "Panda" and races towards it, hoping to be home finally.
However, his hopes are dashed when he discovers that the pandas in the exhibit are black and white, not red like him. Penelope, a resident panda, suggests he might belong in the Red Exhibit, plunging Bennie into despair. With Mo's encouragement, Bennie musters the courage to continue his search.
About the Author:
Jessica E. Edwards is a second grade teacher at Pleasant View Elementary School. She holds a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of the Cumberlands and a Bachelor of Human Services and Counseling from Lindsey Wilson College.
Availability:
Available on Amazon, "Bennie Gets Lost at the Zoo" is a reminder that even when we feel lost, we can always find our way home with friends' help and a little courage.
Contact Information:
For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:
Jessica Edwards
Teacher & Author
+1 606-344-5267
jessica.phillips@lindsey.edu