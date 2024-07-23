Michael Trucco and PJ Haarsma Launch Trick Films
Michael Trucco and PJ Haarsma launch Trick Films, aiming to be the go-to for quality storytelling.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA (Date) Michael Trucco announced the launch of his production company Trick Films. This exciting new production company is a collaboration between Trucco and Emmy-winning producer PJ Haarsma. Trick Films has several projects in development and is looking to be the go-to place for quality storytelling paired with raw and exciting IPs. They recently acquired SCHOOLBOY from Clay Baird and Patrick Cox. SCHOOLBOY is a true story about a shattered teenage athlete who became an enforcer for the redneck mafia.
Production veteran Drew Lewis is set to head up development for the company, and Redbear Films, founded by Haarsma in 1989, will provide essential production support. Trucco and Haarsma last teamed up on Con Man for Lionsgate, a project Haarsma produced with Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion.
Trucco is best known for his portrayal of ‘Samuel T. Anders’ on the critically acclaimed Sci-Fi series “BATTLESTAR GALACTICA” and appeared opposite Jessica Biel and Nicholas Cage in the film “NEXT”. Recent film and television credits include Mike Flanagan’s horror series “MIDNIGHT MASS”(Netflix), Blumhouse feature “HUSH” (Netflix), the feature “HUNTER KILLER” with Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, and starred in “THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER” directed by Mike Flanagan for Netflix. “I’m excited to start this new phase of my career. It’s a logical evolution at this point, in addition to my continued career as an actor. This business, at its very core, is about storytelling, and I wanted to be involved in bringing fresh and exciting stories to the screen,” says Trucco.
“We want to build something special,” adds Haarsma.” I know audiences are hungry for new ideas and expect quality on the screen. We've built a place that allows new ideas and writers to find a home that provides prestige quality in execution and know-how.”
Trucco can next be seen alongside Stanley Tucci in the upcoming Russo Brothers’ film THE ELECTRIC STATE as well as a series regular in the BET series “AVERAGE JOE” which will begin streaming on Netflix later this summer. He is represented by Innovative Artists and AFA Prime Talent.
You can read more about Trick Films in the Deadline announcement.
PJ Haarsma
Redbear Films
+1 323-620-2327
pj@redbear.tv