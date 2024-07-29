CapTech Attains Two Microsoft Solution Partner Designations in Data and AI and Digital and App Innovation

These recognitions reflect a long-standing partnership with Microsoft and continuous dedication to providing the latest cloud innovations to our clients.” — Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm, announced today that it has earned Microsoft Solution Partner designations in both Data and AI and Digital and App Innovation. The designations recognize CapTech’s commitment to leveraging the latest innovations in cloud computing, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to help clients solve their most complex business challenges.

The designations are aligned to Microsoft solution areas and are awarded to partners with experience delivering high-quality solutions across data and AI on the Microsoft Azure platform. To achieve each designation, CapTech had to demonstrate a deep understanding of Microsoft’s cloud services and meet specific requirements around technical certifications, customer success stories, and successful deployments.

"We are honored to receive these Microsoft Solutions Partner designations," said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. "These recognitions reflect a long-standing partnership with Microsoft and continuous dedication to providing the latest cloud innovations to our clients.”

As a Microsoft Data and AI and Digital and App Innovation partner, CapTech will now have access to exclusive resources, training, and support from Microsoft, enabling the delivery of tailored solutions that enhance business intelligence and set the foundation for a thriving digital future.



About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com/partnerships/microsoft-azure.