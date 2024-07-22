Roots and Wings Announces New Members of Board and Staff
Marcia Mithun and Sid Breman Named to Board of Directors; New Director of Operations and Volunteer Coordinator Also HiredDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots and Wings, a nonprofit focused on promoting grade-level reading skills for young students and excellence in teaching, has announced two additions to its Board of Directors as well as two new staff hires.
The new board members are Marcia Mithun and Sid Breman.
• Marcia Mithun is a passionate community leader who brings a wealth of experience to the board. Mithun has a deep belief that with motivation and resources, anyone can achieve success and that acts of kindness, volunteering our time and skills, and donating resources all contribute to a happier, healthier society.
Mithun spent years as the Admissions Director and Administrative Manager at Contec Education Network in Brazil, where she honed her skills in people management, communication, project management, and personnel management. She is an active volunteer with Helping Hands Social Project, Freemasonry, Fuller Center, and Rotary Club.
• Sid Breman brings a wealth of experience in financial management, having spent decades leading a successful accounting firm and navigating the complexities of financial systems consulting. At Florida Atlantic University, Breman played a pivotal role in structuring the financial foundation for the FAU Corporation and Research Authority.
He is the Co-Founder of the Division of Research, doubling research funding to $50 million before his departure. Breman’s commitment to continuous learning is evident in his impressive credentials, including certifications in Balanced Scorecard and advanced coaching.
The two new staff additions are Karyn Keil and Sherry Zepatos.
• Karyn Keil is the Director of Operations at Roots and Wings. Her two decades plus career has included positions at multiple universities as well as PACE Center for Girls Broward, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Women of Tomorrow, and Achievement Centers for Children & Families. Keil recently curated an anthology entitled, "The Doors We Walk Through: A Female Journey," to share her passion for helping people treat themselves and each other with compassion.
She is currently authoring a book series called "Amazing Gracie,” offering conversations starters for parents with young children. Keil has a master’s degree in Community Counseling and vast professional experience in Education and Social Services.
• Sherry Zepatos is the Volunteer Coordinator at Roots and Wings. Zepatos is a seasoned business development consultant and passionate advocate for children's causes. With over 30 years of experience in South Florida, she has made a significant impact through her expertise in event planning and fundraising.
Her extensive background includes producing numerous galas and events to support children's literacy and theater programs. Zepatos’ dedication to improving the lives of children through education and the arts has established her as a respected figure in both the business and philanthropic communities of South Florida.
About Roots and Wings
For over seven years, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit organization’s focus is to improve literacy rates and ensure every child in Palm Beach County has the tools they need to succeed. Roots and Wings’ mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring, mentoring, and support programs to help students improve their reading, writing and comprehension skills. To accomplish this, Roots and Wings operates three key initiatives: Project Uplift: a tutoring program aimed at helping students in grades first thought third improve their reading skills; Above and Beyond Awards: a recognition program that honors outstanding teachers who go above and beyond to support their students; and Reach Out and Read: a program that provides books and promotes literacy among children from an early age. Today, the organization collaborates with 15 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and 1,000 plus students to implement the Roots and Wings programs and create a supportive educational environment. Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org.
