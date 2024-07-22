DoHS and Aetna Better Health of WV Partner to Support Families through The Promise Project

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), in conjunction with Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, today announced their collaboration to support children and families through The Promise Project. ​



The Promise Project is designed to ensure that each child receives individualized care tailored to their unique needs and strengths. By focusing on the whole child, the project aims to place youth in the right environment for the appropriate duration, facilitating smoother transitions back to their families and loved ones.

Key components of The Promise Project include:



Putting Faces to Cases: DoHS collaborates with Aetna Better Health of West Virginia to conduct comprehensive assessments of each child’s clinical needs. By identifying strengths and needs, the team ensures that children receive the right level of care in the most suitable environment.

Provider and Child Placing Agency Meetings: Regular meetings are held to discuss the needs of children who require a lower level of care but cannot yet return to their families. These sessions include detailed presentations of each child’s history, preferences, and abilities, with input from the DoHS worker, Aetna case manager, and other involved parties. Youth are encouraged to express their interests and desires through letters to the group.

Placement Intervention Team: This team, comprising employees from DoHS’s Bureau for Social Services, Aetna, and the West Virginia Integrated Continuum of Care Coalition (WVICCC), meets weekly to address the needs of children without placement and those requiring new placements. The team reviews efforts, makes recommendations, and ensures follow-up to facilitate appropriate transitions.



“The Promise Project exemplifies the commitment of DoHS and Aetna Better Health of West Virginia to providing holistic, individualized care for children in the foster care system,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By taking a personalized approach, the project not only addresses immediate placement needs but also supports the long-term wellbeing and stability of children. This collaborative effort ensures that youth receive the support they need to thrive and eventually reunite with their families and communities.”

“Aetna Better Health of West Virginia is honored to partner with the West Virginia Department of Human Services on The Promise Project,” said Kathy Szafran, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia Executive Director. “By working together, we can provide tailored care that addresses the unique needs of each child, ensuring they receive the best possible support and opportunities for a brighter future.”

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia is the sole managed care organization for the State’s Specialized Managed Care for Children and Youth contract, Mountain Health Promise. The statewide contract covers the physical and behavioral health care services for children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance, as well as children in the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Waiver (CSEDW) program. The health plan has been operational in West Virginia since March 1, 2020.