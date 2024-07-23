Happy Grasshopper Launches User-Friendly Voicemail Drop Features
Write your own or select an existing voicemail script, then record your message, upload an audio file, or select an existing recording.
You can choose audiences like past clients, leads, and sphere, as well as any tag you have set up for your contacts.
New features and innovative solutions make sending ringless voicemail messages easy
This latest update is part of our broader commitment to provide innovative solutions that help achieve better results for our members.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Grasshopper, a leader in database marketing solutions, unveils significant upgrades to their platform with a Voicemail Drop feature, designed with customer feedback in mind.
“At Happy Grasshopper, we continuously strive to improve our services to meet our clients’ needs and exceed expectations. This latest update is part of our broader commitment to provide innovative solutions that help achieve better results for our members,” said Dan Stewart, CEO of Happy Grasshopper.
Ringless voicemail drops allow users to send pre-recorded messages directly to contacts’ voicemail inboxes without causing their phones to ring. This efficient communication method helps reach a large audience without interrupting their day.
So, What’s New?
The new intuitive interface simplifies the creation and sending of no-ring Voicemail Drops. Whether someone is a new user or a seasoned pro, the enhanced design helps to create and send voicemails quicker.
Members enjoy free Voicemail Drop credits monthly as part of their subscription, making it easier to stay connected with the audience.
Adding more voicemail send credits is just a few clicks away. The simplified process ensures the user can focus more on communications and less on managing tools.
Voicemail drops can be sent on demand or as part of the birthday and anniversary automations. This flexibility allows for personalized outreach on important dates and events for the user’s clients.
Automated drops for these special occasion campaigns do not count towards the free or purchased credits, allowing the user to send personalized messages without using up all the credits.
“Our goal is to make our clients' messaging workflows as efficient and productive as possible. With these enhancements, not only will they be able to send more voicemails, but also enjoy a simpler, more user-friendly experience that makes it far easier and quicker to send ringless voicemails to individuals or groups,” said Scott Lockhart, President of Happy Grasshopper.
Uniquely, Happy Grasshopper combines the best aspects of human service and AI. The team of real, human writers interview members to make sure the content they write and deliver is authentic to the client’s voice. Better still, the AI constantly measures the performance of every message, allowing for ongoing optimization and improvement. Today, Happy Grasshopper has been trusted by its clients to nurture over 37 million relationships and is fast becoming the must-have integration for nearly every industry CRM.
Happy Grasshopper has been chosen as a finalist of the prestigious Inman Innovator Award for one of the Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution. This recognition underscores their commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. The winners will be announced later this month at Inman Connect Las Vegas. See the full Inman Innovator 2024 Award finalist list, visit: https://www.inman.com/inman-innovator-awards/
To learn more about Happy Grasshopper, visit: https://happygrasshopper.com/
About Happy Grasshopper
Happy Grasshopper automates multi-channel, multi-touch messaging for agents, teams, brokerages, and brands across the US and Canada, including email, text, ringless voicemail, social media, handwritten cards, and even gifting to help real estate agents increase sales, and teams and brokerages to grow both agent headcount and production. Happy Grasshopper fixes the user’s database nurturing and helps deliver the right messages to the right people at the right time, leading to more conversations, closings, and commissions.
