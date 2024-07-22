Press Releases

07/22/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Receives Federal Grant To Accelerate Adoption of Affordable Electric Heat Pumps

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Awards $450 Million to the Multi-State New England Heat Pump Accelerator Coalition

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding a coalition of states known as the New England Heat Pump Accelerator Coalition – which includes Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island – with a $450 million grant through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program to accelerate adoption of affordable electric heat pumps throughout the region.

Cold-climate heat pumps are proven to substantially reduce emissions, provide significant health benefits, and deliver energy savings.

The coalition’s application was led by the State of Connecticut through the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). It is estimated that Connecticut’s allocation will be up to $100 million.

With this historic federal support, the coalition will leverage the power of a multi-state market to rapidly increase the adoption of cold-climate air-source heat pumps (ASHPs), heat pump water heaters (HPWHs), and ground source heat pumps (GSHPs) in single-family and multifamily residential buildings across the region. The coalition will also tackle barriers to affordable heat pump adoption and promote development of heat pump skill sets in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, and electrical workforce. The coalition’s intention is to center approximately half of the investment and benefits in historically overburdened and underserved communities, consistent with the EPA’s Justice40 initiative.

The coalition will partner with heat pump manufacturers, distributors, and installers to increase the availability of air-source and ground-source heat pumps while lowering equipment and installation costs for consumers. This partnership will include significant investment in workforce training, ensuring installers across the five states will have access to good-paying careers while delivering more efficient heating and cooling solutions for our residents. A portion of the funding will support strategies to ensure heat pump installations that work for all building types, such as mobile homes, multifamily buildings, and buildings with radiator (hydronic) heating systems common throughout the region. Through the unprecedented multi-state collaboration supported by this grant, the states will share information and best practices learned through this initiative to improve heat pump programs and building policies for decades to come.

New England states experienced multiple heat waves this summer, including last week when communities across the region broke temperature records, yet again. Access to efficient cooling equipment has never been more important to the health and safety of our communities. Across New England, a warming climate is driving more families to seek out air conditioning on these hot days and nights, in turn increasing demand on the electric grid and utility bills. In addition to providing reliable heating in the winter, heat pumps are also the most efficient cooling option in the summers and thanks to EPA funding, the Accelerator partnership will make versatile heat pump technology cheaper and more available, particularly to our most vulnerable residents.

In addition to the funding received through this successful multi-state heat pump coalition proposal, Connecticut has also been selected to receive funding from the EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program through two other grant applications. Connecticut will receive $54 million to invest in fueling infrastructure for zero emission freight trucks along the I-95 corridor as part of a multi-state coalition proposal that also includes New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. Additionally, the City of New Haven will receive $9.4 million to construct a networked geothermal heat pump system for New Haven Union Station and the planned adjacent mixed-income housing development, which will consist of more than 1,000 units of housing.

Governor Lamont said, “This funding means more residents in Connecticut – and more importantly, more low-income residents in our state – will be able to realize the benefits of truly clean, safe, healthy, and energy-efficient heating and cooling. This multi-state initiative will also enable more equitable participation in the green economy. Thank you to the Biden-Haris administration and the EPA for this Inflation Reduction Act opportunity, our Congressional delegation for their support and efforts to pass the underlying legislation, DEEP for taking the lead, and our partner states across the region for their collaboration.”

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said, “We are thrilled that the EPA’s national competition recognized the region’s collaborative effort and vision to expand the benefits of proven heat pump technology across New England. Cold-climate heat pumps are several times more energy efficient than even the most efficient fossil fuel heating systems while also providing the health benefits of space cooling in warmer months. As our state experiences more frequent heat waves due to climate change, DEEP looks forward to accelerating the deployment of this versatile, clean heating and cooling technology while reducing costs and providing health benefits for our residents.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This hugely impactful federal investment attests to Connecticut’s consistent commitment to fighting climate change – and our Congressional delegation’s continuing teamwork. As important as its historic magnitude – tens of millions of dollars – is its message of environmental justice and equity. It enlists and empowers forces of environmental activism in communities disregarded far too long. It will be truly transformative.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “This grant from the Inflation Reduction Act is a massive win for Connecticut that will lower energy costs by helping more people install heat pumps. It’s the perfect example for why this legislation was so historic; it funds projects that create good-paying jobs, will cut costs for families, and help us achieve our climate goals. I’m proud to have advocated for this funding, and I look forward to seeing it make a big difference in our state.”

Congressman John Larson (CT-01), “Today’s announcement supports a clean energy future for Connecticut and our nation. The Connecticut delegation worked together to pass the Inflation Reduction Act to address climate change, bolster energy innovation, and lower costs for American families. This funding builds on this historic progress by upgrading critical energy infrastructure from heating and cooling technology to electric vehicle charging while creating good-paying jobs across New England.”

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “Major federal funding is coming to our region to reduce pollution thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest climate investment in world history. I applaud Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and their partners for leading game-changing projects that will create more jobs, advance energy efficiency, and cut emissions.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), “We must do all we can to reduce pollution and stave off the worst effects of climate change. That is why I am pleased that CT DEEP will receive grant funding to strengthen EV charging infrastructure and provide low-income communities with energy efficiency upgrades. Altogether, this will strengthen our resiliency against climate change and prevent its most disastrous effects.”

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “During my time in Congress, I have advocated for investments to reduce pollution, so our communities are healthier and part of the climate solution. Today’s grant announcement of $450 million in Climate Pollution Reduction Grant funding to Connecticut and surrounding partner states is a giant step forward in achieving a greener future. I am grateful to the EPA for funding these projects and to the Biden-Harris administration for prioritizing historic investment in climate action through the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said, “Through the Accelerator, we'll be able to deliver affordable and cutting-edge heating and cooling technologies to families and businesses across New England. Our administration is proud of the bipartisan collaboration with our partner states that is delivering $450 million at this critical juncture in our response to climate change. We believe that climate change is our greatest threat and greatest opportunity – with the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant, this is an opportunity to lower costs, increase comfort, and drive down emissions.”

Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said, “Getting heat pumps in homes across New England unlocks enormous benefits for our residents. For folks who have struggled to afford furnaces and air conditioning in the past, they’ll be able to more easily get a heat pump that heats and cools their homes efficiently as summers get hotter and winters become more extreme. I’m also proud to see our efforts to build relationships with our neighbor states result in such a significant award – the only award in New England and the second largest in the country.”

Hannah Pingree, director of the Maine Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, and Dan Burgess, director of the Maine Governor’s Energy Office, said in a joint statement, “Maine has set an example for the nation on how efficient, climate-friendly technologies like heat pumps can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs and support new businesses, and save people money on their heating and cooling bills. This award from through the Inflation Reduction Act will ensure Maine can meet our ambitious target of 275,000 heat pumps installed by 2027, and we thank the U.S. EPA and our partner states for their support of this important initiative.”

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said, “This grant will help Rhode Island build on our successful Clean Heat RI program which is already helping to lower costs for residents and cut emissions across our state. Today’s announcement is a big climate win for Team Rhode Island and our partnering states. Together, we are proud to receive the only award in New England and the second largest in the nation. We thank the Biden-Harris administration, our congressional delegation, and all federal partners for continuing to invest in Rhode Island’s future.”

Rhode Island Acting Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns said, “This award will further ensure that all Rhode Islanders, regardless of their housing situation, can benefit from the energy savings and health improvements offered by air-source and ground-source pumps. This coalition has allowed the New England states to work together on energy initiatives and I am excited to continue this partnership to advance our states' clean energy goals.”

EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash said, “No community should have to worry about a future of heat waves, flooding, and sea level rise; and every community should be able to seize the opportunities of a transition to a clean energy future. Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to addressing the climate crisis head-on through collaborative, community-driven solutions. The $450 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant for the New England Heat Pump Accelerator will not only advance our region’s clean energy transition and create good jobs, but also deliver significant benefits to our communities by improving air quality, reducing energy costs, and fostering environmental justice. By working together, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are setting a powerful example of regional cooperation and innovation in tackling climate change.”

Samantha Dynowski, state director of the Sierra Club of Connecticut, said, “We applaud the Lamont Administration for working cooperatively with our New England neighbors to win this federal grant. Because of this win, heat pumps will be accessible to more Connecticut residents, businesses, and communities. Heat pumps protect Connecticut residents from excessive heat while reducing pollution that worsens the climate crisis and dirties our air. As we collectively work to achieve our state-mandated climate goals, we must continue to expand greater access to heat pumps in buildings and homes statewide.”

The EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program is providing $4.6 billion in competitive grants to states, local governments, tribes, and territories to develop and implement ambitious plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution, with a particular focus on investing in low-income and disadvantaged communities. The EPA reportedly received more than $30 billion in applications for the program, making it one of the most popular program opportunities from the entire Inflation Reduction Act.

DEEP will now proceed to issue a request for proposals to coordinate engagement and implement the program across the region.

