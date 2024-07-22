Press Releases

07/22/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Nominations Now Being Accepted for the 2024 Class of the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

Nominations Must Be Submitted by September 15, 2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is encouraging residents to pay homage to distinguished veterans from Connecticut who have continued making positive impacts after leaving military service by nominating them to be honored in the 2024 class of the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. The application period to nominate a veteran is open until September 15, 2024, and an induction ceremony will be scheduled in the coming months.

Established in 2005, the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame is the State of Connecticut’s official tribute recognizing former members of the United States Military from Connecticut who have continued making significant impacts on the lives of others and their communities after leaving military service. Veterans recognized for the honor are leaders in a variety of areas, such as education, public service, the arts, volunteer activities, and community and business leadership, to name a few. It is administered by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

Each year, a nomination process is launched and a committee – consisting of Connecticut Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ron Welch; Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard; members of the legislature’s Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs; and a group of veterans from the state – reviews the nominations and selects inductees to be honored in that year’s class. To date, 201 honorees have been inducted, including five recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“Connecticut is the proud home of more than one hundred and fifty thousand veterans, many of whom continued making positive impacts on the lives of others and their communities after leaving military service, and we want to honor and publicly recognize them for their leadership and service that they have provided our state,” Governor Lamont said. “I strongly encourage anyone who knows a distinguished veteran who should be inducted in the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame to submit a nomination.”

“For so many of our veterans, their service didn’t end when their time in the military ended,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Many returned home and continued to serve their community and fellow veterans. Through their efforts they have enriched and improved their communities and the lives of others. The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame is just one more way we can show how grateful we are for our veterans’ service and sacrifice – not just during their time in uniform, but throughout their lives.”

“For the past 19 years, the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame has recognized some of the most dedicated and selfless serving veterans of our great state and nation,” Commissioner Welch said. “They have gone above and beyond by supporting and advocating for veterans and their families, participating in countless civic events and activities. If you know someone that meets the spirit and intent of the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, I encourage you to nominate them.”

To be eligible, nominees must have been born in Connecticut or resided in the state for a minimum of five years. They must also meet the definition of a “veteran” under Connecticut General Statutes § 27-103 and have received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Armed Forces. The submitted nomination package must contain the completed nomination form, the veteran’s discharge documents, and a detailed narrative of the veteran’s community and/or public service at the local, state, and/or nation level and the veteran’s contributions to the community at large. The focus of this honor is on the veteran’s service to their community after leaving the military.

To download the nomination package, visit portal.ct.gov/dva/pages/ct-veterans-hall-of-fame.

Completed nomination packages must be submitted to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs by September 15, 2024. They should be delivered by email to lindsay.jesshop@ct.gov or mailed through the U.S. Postal Service to:

Office of the Commissioner of Veterans Affairs

287 West Street

Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Additional information on eligibility criteria and other requirements can be found in the nomination package.