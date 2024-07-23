Boes Family Announces $15 Million Legacy Gift to Norton Children’s Hospital for Congenital Heart Center Dedication
Boes Family Announces $15 Million Legacy Gift to Norton Children’s Hospital for Congenital Heart Center Dedication
We’re incredibly grateful to the Boes family for their generous support and desire to help other heart families.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Michelle Boes and her family are honored to announce a generous $15 million legacy gift to Norton Children’s Hospital, which will be recognized with the dedication of the Norton Children’s Congenital Heart Center in honor of their daughter, Meadow.
— Lynnie Meyer, R.N., Ed.D., CFRE
The dedication ceremony will take place on July 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202. This event will mark a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced congenital heart care for children across the region.
Sarah Michelle Boes, a dedicated Family Nurse Practitioner and a devoted mom, expressed her heartfelt motivation behind the gift: “If my daughter Meadow had been born even just 50 years ago with her set of heart defects, she wouldn't have survived past birth. Supporting innovative cardiac programs like the one they have built at Norton Children's creates future opportunities at life for more kids like her.”
The Boes family has a long-standing history of anonymous philanthropy within their community. This remarkable contribution is their first major public act of giving, aimed at securing the future of congenital heart care at Norton Children’s Hospital. Over the past 18 months, Sarah and her husband have diligently worked to bring this vision to life, ensuring that the hospital continues to be a beacon of hope for families facing congenital heart challenges.
In recognition of their transformative gift, Norton Children’s Hospital will dedicate the Norton Children’s Congenital Heart Center to the Boes family. This state-of-the-art center will enhance the hospital’s ability to deliver cutting-edge cardiac care and pave the way for advancements in treating congenital heart defects.
“Norton Children’s Hospital strives to provide world-class care for kids like Meadow, and the community plays a vital role in that mission coming true,” said Lynnie Meyer, R.N., Ed.D., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Boes family for their generous support and desire to help other heart families. Just imagine what we can accomplish if everyone comes together to improve the health of our most precious citizens.”
The dedication of the Norton Children’s Congenital Heart Center represents a significant step forward in the hospital’s mission to provide unparalleled cardiac care. This initiative will not only benefit the families who rely on these services today but will also support the hospital’s growth into becoming one of the premier locations in the nation for congenital heart care.
Sarah Michelle Boes highlighted the lasting impact of this gift: “In the years to come, this will support the future of their cardiac program and its growth into being one of the premier locations in the nation for congenital heart care.”
Looking ahead, the Boes family plans to continue their philanthropic efforts and support for Norton Children’s Hospital. Meadow will receive ongoing care and surgeries at the hospital, further solidifying their deep connection and commitment to the institution’s future.
For more information about the dedication ceremony or to learn about ways to support Norton Children’s Hospital, please visit www.nortonchildrens.com or contact the Norton Children’s Foundation.
Brielle Cotterman
Brielle Cotterman Media
+1 765-776-0492
email us here