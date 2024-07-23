Group Dentistry Now 2024 Emerging Groups to Watch Award Winners Announced

Prior Emerging Group Dental Practice Awards honoring some of the top dental service organizations in America. DSO Leadership Summit - September 26-28, 2024.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group Dentistry Now, the leading resource for DSO and dental group news, has announced they will be formally celebrating the winners of their 2024 Emerging Groups to Watch, a prestigious list of fast-growing emerging dental groups that are changing the landscape of dentistry.

The awards ceremony for the honorees will once again be held at the DSO Leadership Summit, September 26-28 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The event is presented by HR for Health, the premier HR compliance software for dental and healthcare professionals.

This peer-powered event is dedicated to practice growth and building better leaders in purpose-driven dentistry. Bringing together the EGTW winners in this knowledge-sharing environment means the other attendees can learn from and with these innovative dentists and practice leaders.

New this year, the winners will be featured in panel discussions, in addition to the annual award ceremony.

The honorees were selected by GDN from a diverse field of potential candidates, including dental service organizations (DSOs), dental partnership organizations (DPOs), private group practices (PGPs), and specialty-focused groups. The awards went to a collection of outstanding dental entrepreneurs that can be a model for other dental leaders.

The winners are:

- Areo Dental Group

- Blue Sage Dental Group

- Commonwealth Mobile Oral Health Services

- Freedom Dental Management

- Impression Dental Group

- Southern Family Dental Partners

- Straine Dental Management

Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health noted, “The DSO Leadership Summit is where DSOs go to network and learn. As we know from past summits, including the Emerging Groups to Watch awards ceremony and its winners amplifies that mission. We’re so pleased that Group Dentistry Now has chosen to partner with us once again.”

Kim Larson, Co-Founder & COO of GDN added, “The HR for Health DSO Leadership Summit is the home for entrepreneurial dentists, and our annual Emerging Groups to Watch list celebrates some of the most successful and enterprising leaders in that innovative group. We’re excited to build on our past success innovating and advancing group dentistry with HR for Health and can’t wait to celebrate our winners.”

As the group dentistry model continues to grow in influence and success, The DSO Leadership Summit continues to build its position as the event where their leaders enjoy unmatched workshops, connections, and experiences.

