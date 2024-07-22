Drone Express Launches Delivery Operations in Winston-Salem, NC

Drone Express is set to deliver family-friendly bundles via innovative drone technology to local neighborhoods in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in late summer.

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Express, a leading provider of drone delivery services, is thrilled to announce its drone delivery operations launch in Winston-Salem, NC, located at SouthEast Plaza Shopping Center. This exciting new venture is set to commence in late summer, bringing state-of-the-art services to the vibrant community of Winston-Salem.

Drone Express is launching exclusive bundle boxes for family-friendly deliveries in Winston-Salem. These specially curated packages will feature a variety of items, including snacks, sweets, meals, fun activities for kids, and pet products, catering to both individuals and families of all demographics. The deliveries ensure that essential goods are brought swiftly and safely to their recipients' locations. Drone Express is dedicated to strengthening community connections and promoting a healthy lifestyle through its services.

Customers can place orders through a brand new easy-to-use mobile application, making the ordering process simple and efficient. This innovative platform ensures that residents can conveniently place local orders, enhancing the overall user experience.

Drone Express’ dedication to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility leverages cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach as it strives to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves. The company is finalizing its Part 135 certification, with the Federal Aviation Administration, which will enable further expansion of commercial delivery services while maintaining its commitment to safety and environmental sustainability.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our drone delivery services in Winston-Salem,” said Beth Flippo, CEO of Drone Express. “Our team is committed to providing innovative, efficient, and eco-friendly delivery that will transform how residents shop and live. We look forward to enhancing everyday life and joining this wonderful community.”

About Drone Express: Drone Express is an innovative aviation company disrupting last-mile logistics by embracing autonomous flight. Founded in 2021, the company uses drones to deliver safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly packages nationwide to customers. They have secured strategic nationwide corporate partnerships with The Kroger Company, Papa John’s International, Winsupply, and other retailers. The FAA formally accepted its Part 135 application. Upon completion, Drone Express will be one of only a few companies certified to perform unmanned beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) deliveries in the United States.

