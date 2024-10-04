Drone Express Rebrands as DEXA, Marking a New Chapter as an FAA Part 135 Air Carrier

Rebranding Signals the Company’s Transition to an FAA-Certified Air Carrier, Leading the Future of Autonomous Aviation and Last-Mile Logistics

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Express, a pioneer in autonomous drone delivery, is proud to announce its rebranding to DEXA as it transitions to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 135 certified Air Carrier.

With this certification, DEXA will officially become a federal UAS operator authorized to conduct autonomous flight operations Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) for compensation across the United States.

The rebrand represents a pivotal moment for the company as it progresses from a commercial operator under Part 107 to a full-fledged Air Carrier. DEXA emphasizes the broader vision for the future of autonomous aircraft that will revolutionize last-mile logistics and how we live.

Beth Flippo, CEO of DEXA, stated, "This change reflects the success of our years-long commitment to placing safety and regulations at the forefront of everything we do. We are confident that DEXA better embodies our vision and the forward-thinking direction we are pursuing. As we enter this new chapter, our enthusiasm for the future is stronger than ever!"

The DEXA brand represents innovation, operational excellence, and eco-friendly practices in the rapidly evolving world of autonomous flight. This reaffirms the company's mission to create a future lifestyle that seamlessly integrates technological advancement with environmental responsibility.

With a strong focus on safety and reliability, DEXA will continue to offer the cutting-edge last-mile delivery that customers have come to rely on while maintaining its leadership position within the industry.

Founded as Drone Express in 2021, DEXA is a cutting-edge aviation company revolutionizing the future of logistics through autonomous flight. The company is dedicated to providing sustainable logistics solutions while adhering to the highest safety and regulatory compliance standards. The FAA has formally accepted DEXA's Part 135 application. DEXA will be one of six companies certified to perform unmanned beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) deliveries for compensation in the United States.

