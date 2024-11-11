DEXA (Drone Express) Achieves Key FAA Waiver, Advancing BVLOS Drone Deliveries

DEXA Gains FAA Authorization for BVLOS Operations, Expanding Reach and Capabilities in Drone Delivery

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston-Salem, NC – November 11, 2024 – DEXA proudly announces that it has been granted FAA’s Part 107 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This significant milestone allows DEXA to expand its drone delivery operations and bring faster, more convenient service to a broader customer base.

The BVLOS waiver enables DEXA’s drones to fly beyond the pilot’s line of sight, allowing for longer-distance flights without direct visual oversight. This is essential for scaling drone delivery operations, as it significantly broadens the delivery range and reach. With this approval, DEXA can now conduct complex operations in airspace traditionally more restricted for drone flights, opening new markets and enhancing the flexibility of its services.

“This approval marks a significant milestone in advancing safe and scalable drone deliveries,” said Beth Flippo, CEO of DEXA. “We’re excited to expand our capabilities and bring our innovative delivery solutions to even more customers.”

Together, these waivers position DEXA to further transform the logistics industry by providing streamlined, scalable, and compliant drone delivery solutions across diverse environments.

About DEXA

DEXA (Drone Express) is an innovative aviation company disrupting last-mile logistics by embracing autonomous flight. Founded in 2021, the company uses drones to deliver safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly packages nationwide to customers. They have secured strategic nationwide corporate partnerships with The Kroger Company, Papa John’s International, Winsupply, and other retailers. They have earned a spot in the Part 135 Unmanned Domestic Air Carrier Certification program through extensive work with the FAA. Upon approval, Drone Express will be one of only a few companies certified to perform unmanned beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) deliveries in the United States.

For more information on DEXA and its commercial drone delivery offering, please visit flydexa.com.

