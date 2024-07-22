Submit Release
Driver Services Mobile Units Deployed While Lebanon Driver Services Center is Closed for Remodel

Beginning Monday, July 22, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services mobile units will be at the City of Lebanon Public Works Complex, located at 410 Park Drive, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the Lebanon Driver Services Center is closed for a planned remodel until January 2025.

At the mobile units, citizens can complete a variety of transactions, including road skills and vision testing, obtaining a regular driver's license, commercial driver's license, REAL ID, photo ID, and updating, replacing, or
renewing their driver’s license. The mobile units only accept credit or debit card payments. Citizens can make a road skills test appointment online, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Knowledge tests
will not be administered at the mobile units.

During the remodel, citizens can also visit nearby Driver Services Centers, the Wilson County Clerk’s Office, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

