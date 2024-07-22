A New Path Forward: Serving the Underserved

David Reeser, Founder of OpiAID

OpiAID, Breaking Barriers, Addressing the Opioid Crisis in Rural America

Tech company, OpiAID, announced today its participation as a founding member of Breaking Barriers to Substance Use Recovery, a 501(c)(4) organization.

The advocacy group (BBSUR) is dedicated to legislative and outreach efforts to support critical substance use treatment and recovery services to those individuals suffering with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) who experience a myriad of barriers to receiving treatment such as stigma, accessibility, and others aiming to significantly improve public health outcomes.



“Breaking Barriers aligns perfectly with our mission,” says David Reeser, CEO of OpiAID. “By leveraging all relevant data, both biometric and behavioral, we can assist care team members treating patients with substance use disorder (SUD).



OpiAID is a leading data science company dedicated to making addiction treatment safer and more effective. The company offers decision support technology to clinicians offering Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), to provide timely and actionable insights leading to better clinical outcomes.



“By providing accessible treatment options and maximizing the value of collected data, we can save lives and significantly improve public health,” says Reeser.



"We’re thrilled to have OpiAID as a member” says Breaking Barriers Board Member, Peter Gratale. “Utilizing its data to support clinical decisions will be invaluable to expand access to quality treatment for those affected by Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).”



BBSUR engages with state and federal legislative bodies along with local grassroots organizations to connect individuals with vital services. The primary mission is to identify systemic and social impediments to accessing treatment for opioid use disorder and to advocate for innovative, effective solutions.



“By bringing together leaders from various sectors of the medical, technological, and healthcare software industries, our organization aims to foster collaboration and develop comprehensive strategies to tackle the opioid crisis,” says Gratale. “OpiAID is an integral part of this collaboration.”



BBSUR supports a comprehensive approach that includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), counseling, support groups, and a variety of innovative technologies and services. These evidence-based interventions have a proven track record of success in helping individuals with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) achieve long-term recovery.



According to Gratale, the program's focus on outreach and engagement, along with partnering with local organizations, is crucial in reaching underserved populations. “This collaboration is essential in ensuring that no one is left without access to the care they need.”