Austin Plastic Surgeon’s Guide to Cosmetic Injectables and Facial Fillers
Dr. Steven Holzman, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Austin, provides an overview of the different types of non-surgical injectable treatments available.AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holzman Plastic Surgery is a premier cosmetic surgery center in the heart of Austin, Texas that takes pride in offering a comprehensive suite of non-surgical injectable treatments designed to meet the diverse aesthetic needs of its clients. Dr. Steven Holzman, a board-certified plastic surgeon with years of expertise, personally administers each injection, ensuring precision, safety, and exceptional results.
In the world of cosmetic enhancements, the choice of injectables plays a pivotal role in achieving desired outcomes. Recognizing this, Dr. Holzman provides a curated selection of safe, effective, and FDA-approved neurotoxins and fillers, each with its own unique properties and applications.
Neurotoxins: BOTOX® Cosmetic, Dysport®, and Jeuveau™ - Dr. Holzman offers BOTOX® Cosmetic, Dysport®, and Jeuveau™, three leading neurotoxin brands renowned for their effectiveness in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. These injectables work by temporarily relaxing the muscles responsible for creating facial creases, offering a smoother and more youthful complexion. While all three share a common goal, they differ in formulation, onset of action, and duration of effect, allowing Dr. Holzman to tailor treatments to individual patient needs.
Fillers: Restylane® and JUVEDERM® - For those seeking to restore volume and enhance facial contours, Dr. Holzman offers JUVEDERM® and Restylane®. These hyaluronic acid-based fillers are injected to plump up areas that have lost volume due to aging or to accentuate features such as the lips and cheeks. Each brand has a range of products designed for specific areas and concerns, enabling customized treatments that result in natural-looking and long-lasting improvements.
Kybella®: A Non-Surgical Solution for Submental Fullness - Additionally, Dr. Holzman provides Kybella® injections, a revolutionary treatment targeting submental fullness, commonly known as a double chin. Kybella® is a synthetic form of deoxycholic acid that works by breaking down and absorbing dietary fat, resulting in a more defined jawline and neck profile.
Holzman Plastic Surgery is dedicated to offering the latest and most effective cosmetic solutions, ensuring that each patient achieves their aesthetic goals in a safe and welcoming environment. Dr. Holzman's hands-on approach to injections guarantees that patients receive the highest standard of care, with treatments precisely tailored to their individual needs and aspirations.
About Steven Holzman, MD, FACS
Dr. Steven Holzman is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the head of Holzman Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. With over twenty-five years of experience, he is dedicated to providing top-quality surgical and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement in a safe and affirming environment. A native of Texas, Dr. Holzman earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He completed his Plastic Surgery Residency at the University of Florida. In addition to being certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Holzman is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a member of the Texas Society of Plastic Surgery, and a member and past president of the Austin Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Holzman and his practice, please visit austinplasticsurgery.com or facebook.com/DrStevenHolzman.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.austinplasticsurgery.com/injectables/austin-plastic-surgeons-guide-to-cosmetic-injectables-and-facial-fillers/
Holzman Plastic Surgery
6818 Austin Center Blvd #206
Austin, TX 78731
(512) 338-4404
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here